Visit these countries for their attractive men

Beauty is in the eyes of the viewer, people say. Some people like darker skin tones, others prefer pale skin. Some fall for well-made figures, others are struck by the petite.

That being said, beauty standards are often reflected in a man’s perspective. Internet searches give us results of hot chicks, ads target the male gaze and Westernized beauty standards push girls from all over the world.

Enough is enough, girls! Let’s look at them now! Let’s take a look at different travel destinations where women travelers can enjoy not only ancient ruins, exotic cuisines and wild adventures … but also some incredibly attractive friends.

Fun – although everyone is beautiful and every country is unique – many tourists recommend specific destinations only because of their hot locals. So, based on different online rankings and categories, including physical characteristics, peripheral tones, work habits and IQ, here are 15 countries you should visit for their attractive men.

15 Chill, Sporty, Tanned? Australians are beautiful and live longer than friends in any other country

http://www.buro247.com.au

Are you planning a visit to Australia? Then don’t forget to enjoy Australia’s best attraction: they are relaxed, sporty and tanned! And like the real Wolverines – that’s right, the sexy Hugh Jackman is also Australian – Australians live longer. According to science, Australian men live longer than men in any other country.

14 With their charming touches and elegant Streetwear attire, the British Fellas are irresistible. Of course, the Big Ben is also worth a look!

pinterest.com

With their charming touches and elegant attire, British friends are undoubtedly irresistible. Just take a look at Jude Law, Hugh Grant, David Beckham and other elegant English celebs. Lovers of hot redheads, on the other hand, can find themselves in a real wonderland if they visit Wales or Scotland.

13 Although marine fishing is popular in Barbados, it is the Bajan men who will catch your eye

pinterest.com

Barbados – one of the Caribbean pearls – is a popular destination for sea fishing. Marlin, barracuda, tuna… But even if you don’t catch anything, don’t worry! We guarantee that the locals with the beautiful tan will catch your eye. Just like pirates of love, Bajan men dominate the rankings of attractiveness, according to the Bright Side.

12 Find your lucky number in Ireland

pinterest.com

Ireland, known for its leprechauns, guinness and clover, has an amazing sight not to be missed: its hot men. According to the Daily Mail, many American women find Irish men sexy, witty and unique at the same time. Like Jamie Dornan, Irish men are irresistible and can show you fifty shades of passion.

11 lovers of the world: Join! Norwegian men look like Thor

reddit.com

It’s no secret that movie sites make for exciting travel destinations. So if you are a fan of the movie, you should know that Norway is one of the top destinations you can visit. Norwegian men are like the Vikings of modern times, and as we can see from the picture above, some locals look exactly like Thor.

10 Italian silver fox tattoos are a work of art. Don’t forget to also visit the museums and galleries of Italy.

pinterest.com

Mediterranean Europe is one of the most romantic destinations for women travelers. passionate Spanish men, aristocratic French and savage Italian daughters. Italian silver foxes, in particular, will charm tattoo lovers. Did you know that Italian adults have the most tattoos in the world (according to iHeart radio)?

9 Enjoy a traditional Finnish sauna with a Finnish wonder

cliffcawley.net

Intelligence is very sexy! So, if you are looking for a man who is smart and sexy, just visit Finland. According to US News, Finland is the country with the most geniuses per capita. Of course, you can also enjoy a traditional Finnish sauna when you are in Finland.

8 Forget about sushi! Japanese men are Juicier.

http://www.japanesestreets.com/

Men do not need broad shoulders and blonde hair to be considered attractive. Exactly the opposite! With delicate features, deep dark eyes and a unique lifestyle, Japanese men are among the most beautiful men on the planet. Interestingly, as the men’s fashion industry in Japan is booming, Japanese men have big beauty habits.

7 Enjoy the Thousand and One Nights of Passion in the United Arab Emirates

www.kuckoo.art

If you dream of finding your Prince Charming, visit the United Arab Emirates, one of the pearls of the Middle East. As we can see, the Arab men are well-built, with majestic dark eyes. In addition, according to data provided by the Dubai government, there are 2.3 men for each woman in Dubai.

RELATED TO: 20 Crazy Ways Seibes in Dubai love to spend their money

6 Visit Argentina to dance Tango and follow Beat Of Love

pixabay.com

Do you like dancing? If the answer is yes, take a trip to Argentina – the country that gave birth to the passionate tango. You will fall over heels with Argentina, her lips and charming men. Interestingly, the data show that many Argentines prefer to meet a foreigner … Let’s go, girl!

5 thousand islands in the Philippines, thousands of hot men in the Philippines

pinterest.com

The Philippines is one of the most popular destinations in Southeast Asia. However, it is not only the islands and forests that attract women tourists. The Filipinos – with their unique features and tanned skin tones – are among the best attractions there. According to Scoop Whoop, girls can easily fall for Filipinos.

4 Turkish meze dishes (and men) is a celebration of the senses

reddit.com

Many women agree that Turkish men are very attractive, a charming celebration for the senses. She is confident and sexy in a knife way. Given that Turkey is where Europe meets Asia, it is not surprising that Turkish men may be somewhat old-fashioned or dream of becoming a reality for some more traditional women.

3 It gets very hot in Nigeria

234star.com

If you are planning a visit to Nigeria, do not forget that it is very hot there. Look at the picture above! In fact, Nigeria is one of the top 10 countries in Africa with the most attractive men. Nigerian men are aristocratic and have a charming accent.

RELATED TO: 10 things women can wear while in Safari in Africa (5 should not be considered)

2 Who needs normal? Russian ladies just have warm Slavic blood!

pinterest.com

Russia is a huge country, hosting many crazy inventions and unusual traditions. But who needs to be normal when it comes to love? Although Russian players are not big fans of the cosmetics market for men, we have to admit that they have crazy Slavic blood and live to the fullest.

RELATED TO: 14 photos showing life in Russia are very different

1 Are you interested in ancient history and mythology? Visit Greece where men look like Greek gods

pinterest.com

Are you interested in ancient history and mythology? Then visit Greece! This beautiful country has not only ancient ruins and peaceful islands but also impressive men. There is no doubt that Greeks are athletic, mysterious and passionate. like the Greek gods, the Greek friends will raise you to the wings of love.

NEXT: 25 reasons why women in relationships should travel alone

Next

10 photos of Celebs leaving their private jet (taken when they were captured by guards)



About the Author

A combination of psychologist and writer, passionate about teaching, human rights and travel. Take a look at her life on Instagram @elitsastb

More about Elitsa Staneva-Britton