Visit the beautiful and quiet island of San Juan that nearly sparked a PIG war between Britain and the US – The Scottish Sun

At first I thought I heard wrong.

It seems too ridiculous to be true. How had San Juan Island, so small, so beautiful and so perfectly seated in the Salish Sea, brought the US and Britain to the brink of war?

But that’s what I heard on board when we approached Friday Harbor. And that sounds a lot like the Pig War! This island is one of a group, the San Juan Islands, between Vancouver Island and Washington State’s coastline.

Both countries want the islands so that ownership is very contested. Both American and British farmers have settled. Most of them get along well. But that changed on June 15, 1859.

It was the day the American settler Lyman Cutlar was angry. He found someone rooting his potato field (not for the first time) and fired a fatal shot.

The victim is not lamented, history hasn’t even recorded his name because, as handsome (and possibly fat) as he is, he’s just a pig.

Glance is tempting

But he is a British pig. The owner, Charles Griffin, is very angry. Refusing Cutlar’s offer of compensation, he reported it to British authorities. They threatened to arrest him and expel 18 of his countrymen.

America requests protection of US military and troops sent. The British, in turn, sent three warships. Everything becomes out of control.

Not long after the conflict – 461 US troops faced 2,140 British troops. In the end, a very wise British admiral arrived, talked about the conflict, and refused to fight because of a fight over a pig.

British and American military camps were established in 1860 to protect both interests on the island. But a solution was not found for 12 years when the US finally took control.

These islands are very peaceful now and San Juan has the feel of a small American town

Friday Harbor, the island’s main hub, is named after Joe Friday, a Hawaiian sheep shepherd who lives nearby.

Very sheltered, trees line the coastline and cruise ships and fishing boats fill the marina. Spring Street, fenced in with souvenir shops, galleries, bars and restaurants, is a lazy climb from the harbor.

Farther up the hill is the San Juan History Museum, a group of buildings that were rescued from the entire island and moved to the museum courtyard, where, every July 4th, he holds a Pig War Picnic.

Friday Harbor, the main center of the island, is very protected with fishing boats that fill the marina

During the summer, transit buses will take you around the island. Stops include the San Juan Vineyards, the San Juan Islands Sculpture Park, with more than 150 works, and remnants of the American and British Camps.

At the British Camp in Garrison Bay, buildings have been restored and there are parks, parade grounds and, sadder, graves.

Most visitors come to the island to see the Orca whales. Go to Lime Kiln Point State Park, aka Whale Watch Park, and watch them up close as they travel along the coastline or just enjoy the funny lighthouse views.

Whales – watch boat trips from the island or outside Seattle. Of course there is no guarantee you will find it.

The British camp Garrison Bay has restored the building and there is a park and cemetery

We will arrive at the end of a whale watching trip and I don’t think we will be lucky. Then suddenly there they are. We got a seductive look when the Orcas dived around our ship.

They are unforgettable. . . I will always think of them with affection and smile when I remember San Juan.

I will always remember that pig too.

