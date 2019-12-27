Vision for 2020: New board leaders see Casper walking on bright roads

Loading...

(Photos by Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Two of the most recent members of Casper's municipal council will hold leadership positions when 2020 arrives.

City Councilor Steve Freel and City Councilor Khrystyn Lutz are both completing their first year of representation for the citizens of Casper.

Freel will assume the role of mayor and Lutz will become vice-mayor. Both current mayor Charlie Powell and deputy mayor Shawn Johnson will remain on council.

"I look forward to it," Freel told Metro Coffee Company before the Christmas holidays. "I think it's going to be a good year. You look at all the different things going on here, you know, all this downtown with the state office building going up, and then what they're doing on the other side from the street (at "Nolan"). "

"Things are going to change. I just see good things on the horizon. I'm not saying we're going to take over the world next year or we're going to make all kinds of changes, but we're definitely going to be involved in what's going on in the community. "

Freel and Lutz say the rest of the board's decision to select them to assume leadership roles is a point of honor.

"I mean, obviously, I was surprised," said Lutz. "I guess the reason I say I'm surprised is that it's not something I necessarily wanted."

"It is beyond an honor that, you know, people trust you with that amount of responsibility or even, to some extent, to represent the whole council when ; these are proclamations and being visibly visible at events. That's fine. "

Like Lutz, Freel says he takes the role seriously.

"For the board to make the decision that we are the two that they want to lead them next year, I mean, it's my pleasure that people trust me that I can play this role" , did he declare. "I'm very happy and I think good things can happen."

While both may be new to leadership positions on the board, they will benefit from the support of other members who have had this experience, including Powell, Johnson and councilor Ray Pacheco, a former mayor.

"I know they are going to be there from this moment on to help us and we would both be stupid not to use these experiences they have had," Freel said. "Charlie in particular is very attentive to the community, very involved in the community and he took the role of mayor very seriously."

"He has been mayor twice, so in both cases he has taken this very seriously and all he is asking is that whoever plays the role of mayor … that we we ensure that when we are invited or called, we make sure we are on time and that we are involved. "

Lutz agreed.

"We are fortunate to have all of these resources and resources (which our fellow board members can provide) at least for the next year," she said.

Looking back to 2018, the incoming mayor and deputy mayor think the council has accomplished a lot.

"I really feel like we have done a lot this year," said Lutz, before giving a few separate examples. "We have the pet ordinance, we have the alcoholism ordinance, the Plains building sale, and then, even if we ended up coming back to it, the speed limit exchange."

"It ultimately happened (due to) security. Just things like that. We have done many things this year. "

Freel said he appreciates the board's final decision to require the waiters to be educated rather than to impose penalties for serving people too much alcohol.

"One of the things that I think stands out the most for me is … originally, there was a discussion about the law of overuse," he started. "(The order originally proposed) went beyond (penalizing) overcrowding in a bar to where (it would have penalized people for) overcrowding in the home ; a person … I think it was just a little too much. "

"That's why I sort of looked for a happy medium or a happy alternative. If overcoming is the problem, then we can have education and training in place, that is, training TIPS, and it made sense to me personally to make it mandatory. ”

For Freel, this approach was preferable to a fine imposed on individuals or establishments for serving too much alcohol to individuals.

"I would rather educate than punish if it makes sense," he said. "I mean, why take action to punish someone for something he might not be educated about?" So if we have a way to educate people and manage things that way, I prefer to do it. "

Not all board members saw things the same on this issue or on others.

"I think the group itself, if you look back at the previous advice, got along very well," said Freel. "We may disagree on issues, but we were all very professional in everything we did. This is what I liked. "

Lutz wished he could answer first.

"I knew you were going to say that because I was going to say the same thing," she said. "After the advice from previous years, there has been a bit of concern (for me)."

"But it was so great. Everyone is very respectful of each other. If we don't agree, we can do it right as counsel. We can overcome the problems because we don't focus on unimportant things or on intentional roadblocks in front of each other or on things of that nature. "

However, joining the city council for the first time comes with new experiences.

"It’s a stranger who enters it the first time," Freel said. "You don't really know how things would go, but I think you learn as you go. I think we can all say that we had this first time we sat down and in fact, you know, everyone agreed, but you may have been the only one who disagreed. "

"You just kind of have a feeling like," Am I missing something here or what? "But in the end, you know that the decisions you make are your decisions and those of the people you talk to, your constituents and you just have to do the right thing by people."

Freel added that listening to voters and making decisions he thinks is right is a winning formula.

"You can't go wrong if you do the right thing," he said. "You will never please everyone and I will say it again and again. It will never happen … You will have a good handful of people who will be happy and then you will have a good handful of people who will not be happy not. "

Lutz says being a young board professional comes with challenges.

"My honest answer?" She began. “It's so much more difficult than I thought. I am a lot of type A when it comes to managing my time … I obviously have young children and therefore it is difficult. It’s great, but it’s also difficult with that kind of commitment. "

"A big reason why I (joined the city council) was because I want to make sure that if we want to raise them here that it is somewhere that I want them to be high, that's where I want them to grow up. "

The responsibilities and time commitments that come with being a young parent and professional in addition to sitting on city council are starting to add up.

"Managing all of these things is very difficult and I think it is absolutely an obstacle, especially for a young parent or young individual … because, generally, you know, when you are younger, your first part of your career is when you do the workhorse type situation, "said Lutz. "You build on that, you progress. You fundamentally build your foundation as a professional and therefore it is difficult."

"It's really difficult when you're younger, but it's also worth it. I mean I have a very different perspective than what I may have in, you know, 10, 20, 30, 40 years. There is much to be said as we are all growing and learning all the time. Especially in your twenties, you grow up and learn a lot. So it's nice to live (being on the board) while you're in this phase where you're already open to, you know, new experiences, new opinions and things of that nature. So it's worth it, but I'm not going to lie and say it's easy. "

Young professionals are a frequent subject at Casper.

"We have heard over and over again this past year that our kids are leaving and not coming back and that is not because we have no amenities," said Freel. "It's not because we don't ski well on snow, because we have it. It's not because we don't have good fishing. You can look at all the things we have here. These are not conveniences, so what is it? "

"I know it comes down to bringing them back here for jobs or whatever, so I want their advice to be seen, we are missing the boat somewhere and if we are, what can we do?"

Freel and Lutz hope that community members choose to attend the meetings and contact the board members directly. Although both know how comments circulate on social media, they say such opinions are sometimes expressed after a decision has already been made.

Making the perspectives known in person and through official channels of city council processes could have a greater impact.

"I want these people to get involved, you know, come to our meetings and have discussions and be part of the solution itself," Freel said. “But I think we missed the boat somewhat by not taking the word of our young entrepreneurs in this community. I think they have a great vision. "

Freel says that entering the role of mayor will involve more intense involvement in the look at how the city works.

"It's a lot of additional responsibilities and a lot more time that will be spent on city government," he said. "But you know, it's standing in front of the audience and making those connections and being part of everything that's going on, whether it's a ribbon cutting ceremony, a vacation speech, he could make proclamations.

“But also, I think the biggest role in itself is that we have to do what we can to move the city forward. And make it progress in a positive way. "

Lutz says that in some ways, the move to the post of vice mayor is symbolic.

"I mean, for me, nothing changes as far as my real role goes and who is literally involved in city council to make sure I do what I can to represent my feelings and the feelings of my constituents about how Casper is progressing, "she said. "The big part of my position is literally to be there for the mayor and for him to be pretty and dry."

"We want to make sure people understand what this board is talking about because we're all pretty much on the same page when it comes to the things we think are important, which we care about at the basic level."

As the calendar turns and 2020 unfolds, Freel is confident that Casper is headed in the right direction.

"I like the way things have gone and happened over the past year and I hope it will continue," he said. "I want people to be involved and you don't know after the fact, but during."

"We cannot make the best decision for everyone if not everyone is involved. Come talk to us and give us your opinion so that we can make the right decisions. "