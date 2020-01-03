Vision 2020 – The reporter

Loading...

In this new year of 2020, I hope everyone can open their eyes and see the world with the vision of 2020. Let's see clearly what is happening in our country and in our world, and adjust our vision.

Let's see that cooperation is better than disagreement. That kindness is better than indifference, resentment or cruelty. That unity is better than separation. That love is better than hate. That tolerance is better than mockery or mockery. That respect is better than contempt. That support is better than the obstruction. That peace is better than agitation, riots or war. That finding common ground is better than fighting over who is right and who is wrong.

And, above, that working together for the good of all, of all people, is better than working to be re-elected regardless of who we denigrate, lie or tear down to get where we want to be.

Love, kindness, courtesy, sharing, friendship, mutual support: these are the things we will see with the true 2020 vision. So, let this new year of 2020 be seen with the 2020 vision to see people come together for good of all

– Judy Jordan / Vacaville