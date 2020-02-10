“Visibility was not good:” wife of Mount Pleasant killed, 9 injured by “weather-related” crash

RACINE COUNTY – The officials at Racine County sheriff said the weather was to blame for a fatal crash Sunday afternoon, February 9 along Highway 20 in the city of Yorkville. One person was killed and nine others were injured in the wreck with two vehicles.

People who live in the area compared the sound of the impact with a sonic boom.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Monday that some who were injured were being treated and cleared up, while others remained in critical condition – fighting for their lives.

At the height of the snowstorm on Sunday, the rescuers from Racine County were declared a particularly serious crash.

“We have had a number of crashes between the city and the province,” said Sheriff Schmaling. “We do know that this was a weather-related accident and we see this all too often.”

Neighbors have taken pictures of the major damage.

“It was snowing heavily,” said Sheriff Schmaling. “We had some very slippery road conditions and the visibility was not good.”

Sheriff Schmaling said the first report revealed a driver heading west along Highway 20 as it passed the center line just past 63rd Drive and another vehicle hit the eastern lane.

“There were 10 passengers between those two vehicles,” said Sheriff Schmaling. “Of those passengers, nine were injured and the tenth died.”

A 32-year-old Mount Pleasant woman died on the way to the hospital – according to a tragedy Sheriff Schmaling, this could probably have been prevented.

“It’s a good reminder for all of us to know when we have these types of road conditions to really reduce our distractions, slow down, stop safe distances and whether you don’t have to travel during these types of storms, don’t do it,” said Sheriff Schmaling.

The scene was deleted around 9.30 p.m.

The RCSO did not immediately release the name of the killed victim, nor details of the others who were injured.

42.738810

-88.027483

