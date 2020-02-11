Visa unites women in sport and design at NY Fashion Week – Adweek

As a long-time sponsor of the NFL, FIFA and the Olympic Games, Visa has experience in getting consumers and customers excited about important sporting events. The financial services company is now creating dynamic activations on the runway.

Since Visa 2018 became the first official New York Fashion Week (NYFW) payment technology partner, Visa has focused on expanding its presence in fashion. And for NYFW’s last season, which started on February 3rd and lasted until February 12th, the brand merged its commitment to fashion and sports by highlighting women who affected both industries.

For Visa’s fourth season as a NYFW sponsor, the brand partnered with IMG’s fashion department to expand their event presence at Manhattan’s Spring Studios through a new startup competition, a revamped retail experience, and a panel of fashion and brand ambassadors To expand sports.

Mary Ann Reilly, SVP and Marketing Director for North America at Visa, said it was a snap to win women for fashion and sport at NYFW. The brand has just completed its Super Bowl activations in Miami and is already planning on-site projects in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics this summer.

“(For New York Fashion Week) we always have a message about empowering women. We introduce designers and give them the opportunity to speak on panels, ”said Reilly. “This year we wanted to highlight women in sports, design and fashion who pave the way for other women.”

The brand launched the Visa Everywhere Initiative, a global program that launches ideas for solving retail payment problems. Since the program started in 2015, more than 6,000 startups have participated.

The program’s Fashion Week edition commissioned five entrepreneurs, a judge jury, including Reilly, founder and CEO of Swaay Media, Iman Oubou, and Lindsey Taylor Wood, CEO of The Helm, to come up with ideas for retail. The event donated $ 25,000 to Eon, a sustainable startup by CEO Natasha Franck who came up with an idea to make the products consumers buy after purchase traceable.

Reilly said the decision to bring a women’s edition of the program to NYFW was partly inspired by the state of women’s businesses in the United States. According to the brand’s 2019 report on the state of female entrepreneurship, women own almost half of the small businesses in the United States. 61% of women surveyed said they self-funded, while 73% found it difficult to get funding.

“We want to make sure women feel empowered and confident about money,” she said. “The Visa Everywhere Initiative enables us to support these companies.”

Visa also hosted a panel called Designed to Compete, which aimed to bring sport and fashion together. Moderated by Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John, the jury presented fashion designer Cynthia Rowley, who is best known for her neoprene and swimsuits. The jury also had two Visa-sponsored athletes: soccer player Saquon Barkley, who recently participated in the brand’s Super Bowl activations, and Hawaiian surfer Carissa Moore, who wants to take part in the Tokyo Olympics. Each panelist gave insights on how to achieve his goals.

In collaboration with IMG, the brand developed a sports pop-up shop with products and decor in gold, silver and bronze.

Visa

The brand expanded its on-site Visa Everywhere pop-up shop to match the theme of the event and highlighted sports equipment from companies founded by women. The brand commissioned Claudia Lebenthal, founder and editor of the sports fashion platform Style of Sport, the shop with products such as Rowley’s wetsuits and leather accessories from The Daily Edited and Clare Vivier, which could be monogrammed on site. According to Reilly, the brand will donate 100% of the proceeds from the business to Women’s World Banking, a non-profit organization that provides financial support to female entrepreneurs.

Continue reading