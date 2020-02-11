Virus storytellers question China’s official story

BEIJING – After almost a week in China’s epidemic-infested city, filming the dead and the sick in overwhelmed hospitals, efforts to betray both the new virus and the country’s divergent police force began to betray.

Chen Qiushi looked stunned and disheveled in his online posts, an almost unrecognizable shadow of the energetic young man who had traveled to Wuhan on a self-assigned mission to tell stories to residents, just like the authorities told the city almost three weeks ago had locked.

Until his disappearance last week, the 34-year-old lawyer who became a video blogger was one of the most visible pioneers of a small but persistent movement that defies the ruling Communist Party’s strict monopoly on information.

Equipped with smartphones and social media accounts, these citizen journalists tell their stories and those of others from Wuhan and other blocked virus zones in the province of Hubei. The extent of this unsanctioned storytelling is unprecedented in an earlier outbreak or disaster in China. It is a challenge for the Communist Party, who wants to control the Chinese narrative, as it has always done since it took power in 1949.

“It’s very different from anything we’ve seen,” said Maria Repnikova, a communications professor at Georgia State University who researches Chinese media.

Never before have so many Chinese people, including victims and healthcare workers, transferred their experiences on the phone, she said. This is partly due to the fact that the more than 50 million people who have been quarantined in cities are “really scared and bored and their lives have been virtually stopped.”

Official state media praises the Communist Party’s massive efforts to build new hospitals at lightning speed, dispatch thousands of medical professionals, and drive the production of face masks without explaining the underlying conditions that fuel these efforts.

Chen did just that in more than 100 posts from Wuhan in two weeks. He showed the sick people who were in the corridors of the hospital and the struggles of the residents to get treatment.

“Why am I here? I explained that it is my duty to be a citizen journalist,” he said, filming himself in front of a train station with a selfie stick. “What kind of journalist are you if you don’t dare to to rush to the front in a disaster? “

A video released on January 25 showed what Chen called a body that was left under a blanket in front of an emergency room. In another hospital, he filmed a dead man, who was leaning on a wheelchair, with his head hanging and his face pale.

“What’s wrong with him?” He asked a woman who held the man up with one arm over his chest.

“It already passed,” she said.

Chen’s posts and vlogs or video blogs attracted millions of visitors – and the attention of the police.

In a scared video post at the end of his first week in Wuhan, he said the police had called him, wanted to know where he was, and asked his parents.

“I’m scared,” he said. “I have the virus in front of me and I have the legal and administrative power of China on my back.”

His voice trembled with emotion and tears in his eyes. He vowed to continue “as long as I live in this city”.

“Even death doesn’t scare me!” He said. “So you think I’m afraid of the Communist Party?”

Chen’s posts dried up last week. His mother broke the silence early in the morning with a video post. She said Chen was unavailable and asked for help finding him.

Later in the evening, his friend and well-known mixed martial artist Xu Xiaodong said on a live broadcast on YouTube that Chen was quarantined for 14 days, which was considered the maximum incubation period for the virus. He said Chen was healthy and showed no signs of infection.

On Sunday, Xu tweeted that even though they asked the authorities to call Chen, he and others were unable to contact them.

Police also knocked for Fang Bin last week, who has released videos from Wuhan hospitals, including shots of body bags stacked in a van waiting to be taken to a crematorium.

Fang, a seller of traditional Chinese clothing, filmed an irritated exchange through the metal grille of his door with a group of four or five officers. The footage posted on YouTube provided an insight into how the security apparatus works to quell public anger about the spread of the virus.

“Why are there so many of you?” Asked Fang. “If I open the door, you will take me away!”

Chen has posted this video again on his Twitter feed – one of his last tweets before his disappearance.

The death of a Wuhan doctor last week has drawn attention to previous attempts to suppress language and its consequences. The police had Dr. Li Wenliang accused of spreading rumors after raising alarm about the outbreak in December. He succumbed to the virus and brought with it a lot of grief, along with anger at the authorities for how he was treated.

The Wuhan police sent a request for comment to the Hubei provincial authorities. Repeated calls to the Hubei Ministry of Foreign Affairs rang unanswered and played a previously recorded message instead: “Don’t believe rumors, don’t spread rumors.”

For Gao Fei, a migrant worker who was arrested after criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping for the virus outbreak, the doctor’s death and the disappearance of Chen are “a wake-up call for the Chinese people”.

“The main reason our government couldn’t control this is because it always hides the truth and blocks information from citizens,” he said from his hometown in Hubei.

Gao, a welder who had rushed home from southern China shortly before the lock, went to hospitals and drug stores and shared what he had seen online. After tweeting that Xi’s measures were against humanity, he was detained with drug users and a “rumormonger” who pointed to crowded hospitals.

He admires Chen’s bravery and urges social progress. “He is the spine, the backbone of China,” said Gao.

Since graduating from law school in 2007, Chen has worked as a waiter, hotel cleaner, voice actor, police reporter, and ultimately television presenter, and has started an emerging media career. He graduated from the bar in 2014 and started practicing in Beijing,

In 2018, Chen launched a video blog about Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and quickly garnered over a million fans for his legal comment.

He got into trouble last year after posting videos of democracy-friendly protests in Hong Kong. He traveled to the semi-autonomous Chinese city and attended both a patriotic rally for Beijing and a protest march, where both sides were represented to offer his mainland audience a balanced perspective. In response, the authorities closed his Chinese social media accounts and called him back to the mainland.

From Wuhan, Chen has broadcast on YouTube and Twitter, which are blocked in China. Only people using a virtual private network or VPN can see the videos. The motto on his YouTube page is: “Do not sing the praise of the rich and powerful, but only speak for the common people.”

Some of his posts had dark humor. Chen posed in a plastic bottle with the bottom cut off over his head and looked like a space traveler. He showed two men, one with a sanitary napkin, the other with incontinence pants instead of sold out face masks.

Other posts shouted defiance.

“Speaking cannot lead to death,” he tweeted on January 28. “Speaking can cause many deaths.”

___

Leicester reported from Paris.

