Virus never seen before could be behind the outbreak of puzzles in China

Loading...

Enlarge image / colorize corona viruses from transmission electron microscopy.

A mysterious viral pneumonia outbreak associated with a wildlife market in the Chinese city of Wuhan could, according to preliminary reports, be caused by an unprecedented virus.

Meanwhile, officials in neighboring areas are examining travelers for symptoms and planning quarantine zones to prevent the mysterious disease from spreading.

On Sunday, January 5, the Wuhan City Health Commission reported a total of 59 cases, including seven critically ill patients. No deaths were reported.

The sick are kept in isolation in medical facilities in Wuhan. According to the World Health Organization, your main symptom is fever. However, some patients also had difficulty breathing and chest X-rays showed invasive lesions in both lungs.

Although Wuhan’s health officials closely monitor 163 people who have been in close contact with the sick, there is as yet no evidence that the disease is spreading from person to person. No medical staff fell ill during the outbreak. Both are promising signs to contain the outbreak and eradicate the disease.

Wuhan officials report that the outbreak broke out in the second half of December. Among the previously identified cases, the earliest onset of symptoms was December 12, and the most recent disease started on December 29.

The survey data collected in this window showed that some patients with the mysterious pneumonia were working in the Wuhan South China Seafood City. The market sold seafood, but also chickens, bats, marmots and other wild animals. According to the Washington Post, it was a bazaar with 1,000 stalls, which was classified as “dirty and untidy” according to state media reports.

Officials closed the market on January 1st and reported that it had been thoroughly cleaned up.

Shadows from SARS

Such markets are notorious for causing and spreading disease. They often stuff people together with a variety of live animals that can keep their own pathogens at bay. Such closeness, meat preparation and poor hygiene conditions in the markets offer viruses an inadequate number of ways to connect, mutate and move to new species, including humans.

For example, after the 2003 SARS outbreak, SARS-like viruses were found in masked palm civet and raccoon dogs that were sold as food on street markets for live animals in southern China, where the virus first appeared. Later, researchers also found the viruses that circulate in China’s horseshoe nose populations.

The outbreak of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) in humans caused panic as it spread to more than two dozen countries. It ultimately made over 8,000 people sick and killed 774 people worldwide.

The regions near Wuhan are determined to prevent the spread of such an outbreak and are stepping up precautionary measures against the mysterious diseases. Hong Kong has given the authorities quarantine powers for suspected cases, and residents have covered themselves with face masks and clothing. Thailand is checking passengers arriving from Wuhan and Vietnamese authorities are tightening health controls at border crossings.

Meanwhile, experts in Wuhan are working to find out exactly what is causing the outbreak. Officials said on Sunday that “respiratory pathogens such as influenza, avian influenza, adenovirus, infectious atypical pneumonia (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) have been excluded. The identification and tracking of pathogens is ongoing.”

Virus más fina

This morning, on January 8, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese scientists had identified a novel corona virus in samples from a patient. The virus then matched samples taken from some, but not all, other cases. The report relied on unnamed sources to be familiar with the health checkups.

Corona viruses are a virus species that is named after the halogen-like appearance (corona) that they have under the microscope. Species members are known to frequently cause mild to moderate respiratory tract infections and rare serious infections in humans. SARS and MERS are both caused by coronaviruses. The species also causes respiratory, gastrointestinal, liver and nerve disorders in animals such as cats, dogs, mice and birds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the WSJ, the coronavirus found during the current outbreak was comparable to the SARS precursor viruses found in bats. However, the report notes that Wuhan’s investigators have not concluded that the novel virus is behind the outbreak.

Regardless of the cause, health experts in China are optimistic that the outbreak will be contained and response efforts will be better than during the SARS outbreak. Xu Jianguo, a former leading Chinese health care official, told the Washington Post in a report today, “More than a decade has passed. It is impossible for something like SARS to happen again.”