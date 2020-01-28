GENEVA – Amid growing concerns about the spread of a new virus outbreak in China, international sports have been postponed and Olympic qualifiers are being held elsewhere.

The decision of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday to postpone the Pro League games in China follows the qualifications for the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled for February in football, basketball and boxing outside of China.

The Chinese women’s team in field hockey would receive Belgium for two games on February 8-9 in Changzhou. They were postponed by the FIH on Tuesday stating “current uncertainties surrounding the corona virus outbreak in China.”

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based governing body said it was “following World Health Organization recommendations” prior to future competitions. China is organizing Australia for two games on March 14-15.

Olympic qualifiers scheduled for February in China to help decide on entries for the Tokyo Games opening on July 24 have also been affected in recent days.

Women’s soccer and women’s basketball games were relocated to Australia and Serbia respectively. The football matches were previously moved from Wuhan, in the middle of the outbreak, to Nanjing. Boxing tournaments for the Asia and Oceania regions are held in Jordan in March.

The first World Cup races to test the mountain location for alpine skiing at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2022 are also at risk. A downhill run for men is planned for February 15 in Yanqing to start a weekend with two races.

China is also due to the indoor world championship course and field from March 13-15 in Nanjing.

More than 100 deaths in China have been registered as a result of the disease, including the first in Beijing. More than 4,500 reported cases in China included nearly 1,000 people in serious condition, said national health authorities.

The new corona virus seems to spread less easily among people like SARS or flu. In most cases, family members and health professionals are involved who have been in contact with patients.

Cases have been reported in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, the United States, Australia, Canada and Germany.

Hong Kong will suspend rail services on Thursday by connecting it to mainland China.

The coronavirus family includes colds but also more serious diseases. It causes colds and flu-like symptoms, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

The virus is thought to have spread to people from wild animals sold at a market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people who are now in lockdown.

Future sporting events in China include a qualifier for the 2022 World Cup against the Maldives on March 26, and the China Open golf tournament, part of the European Tour, on April 23-26 in Shenzen.

Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press