Virtual lawyers enter the legal advice arena with a startup dash

The money will help the duo that founded the company a few years ago with a $ 20,000 personal investment, refine their offering and explore an overseas launch, starting with the UK.

The $ 1 million outfit is aimed at startups and small businesses, but the companies that sign up are unlikely to see a lawyer.

Instead, a membership model starting at $ 99 a month provides access to telephone consultations related to general legal issues ranging from intellectual property advice to contract reviews.

The work is aimed at the team of remote employees, while 100 “intelligence bots” automate legal tasks to reduce the waiting time for paperwork.

As the startups in telemedicine and veterinary services grew last year, capital continues to flow into companies serving the Australian legal sector, which, according to Ibisworld, has annual sales of up to $ 22 billion.

Sprintlaw is part of a cohort of digitally-focused companies, including LegalVision and the online legal marketplace Lawpath, that raised $ 4.4 million at the end of last year.

The company has a specific path of interruption in mind: it attracts other start-ups away from the country’s 20,000 suburban law firms and to an online offering.

Mr. Solo noted that it is no surprise that the basic legal knowledge of the country’s entrepreneurs is low.

“I would say it’s not great and that’s understandable,” he said.

The startup community has problems with trusting lawyers, and this is often because they don’t realize that their high ambitions may not be achievable in reality, he said.

“The role of lawyers is to minimize risk, and we often get founders with great ideas that may be impractical or difficult to reach.”

Legal offerings geared towards startups are not only valid for digital companies, and many of the country’s largest operators also advertise for companies in the early stages.

Sprintlaw recognized this and set up a tool that companies can use to outsource part of their work to the startup when it suits them.

The company’s propensity to startups with little money to burn is that the membership model provided clarity about the real cost of the services.

“There is definitely this emerging movement of new legal deals,” said Solo.

Emma is the small business reporter for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald based in Melbourne.

