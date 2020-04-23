Virtual calendar: Online events for the week of April 24

Venues throughout Utah have shut down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but there are many events that you can still participate in from home. Here are some of the virtual events going on in the community this week.

Locals Lounge: Silver Strike, April 24, 7 p.m., Mountain Town Music, free (facebook.com/mtntownmusic)

Locals Lounge: Lash Larue, April 25, 7 p.m., Mountain Town Music, free (facebook.com/mtntownmusic)

Locals Lounge: Rick Gerber, April 26, 7 p.m., Mountain Town Music, free (facebook.com/mtntownmusic)

Utah Symphony Broadcasts, April 24-30, dates and times vary, Utah Symphony, free (facebook.com/events)

Ballet West Virtual Academy, April 24-30, dates and times vary, Ballet West Academy, $8 per class (balletwest.punchpass.com/classes)

Online Dance Classes, April 24-30, dates and times vary, Repertory Dance Theatre’s Dance Center on Broadway, pay what you are able, registration required (rdtutah.org/danceclasses)

Virtual Movement Classes, April 24-30, dates and times vary, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, free, donations accepted, registration required (ririewoodbury.com)

Behind the Scenes at Tracy Aviary, April 24-30, 9 a.m., Tracy Aviary, free (facebook.com/tracyaviary)

Astronaut Scott Kelly, record holder for the single-longest space flight mission of 340 days, will be participating in a live Q&A session hosted by the Natural History Museum of Utah on April 24. Robert Markowitz

Live Q&A with Astronaut Scott Kelly, April 24, 9:30 a.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, free (nhmu.utah.edu)

Facebook Field Trip, April 24-30, 11:30 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, free (facebook.com/HogleZoo)

“Bringing the Aquarium to You,” April 24-30, 3 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, free (facebook.com/thelivingplanetaquarium)

Mindfulness Online, April 30, 1 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, free (facebook.com/events)

Virtual Tulip Festival, through May 2, times vary, Thanksgiving Point, free (thanksgivingpoint.org/events/tulip-festival)

Park City Follies 20th Anniversary Show, April 24, 8 p.m., Park City Follies, free, for mature audiences (follies2020.com)

Live-stream Comedy Show, April 24-25, 8 p.m., ComedySportz Utah, free (facebook.com/ComedySportzUtah)

“A Father … A Son … Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” April 24-30, times vary, Salt Lake Film Society, $10 (slfsathome.org)

“Abe,” April 24-30, times vary, Salt Lake Film Society, $10 (slfsathome.org)

“The Booksellers,” April 24-30, times vary, Salt Lake Film Society, $10 (slfsathome.org)

Charlie Chaplin Film Series, April 24-30, times vary, The Organ Loft, free (edisonstreetevents.com/silent-movies)

“The Dog Doc,” April 24-30, times vary, Park City Film, $12 (parkcityfilm.org)

“Driveways,” April 24-30, times vary, Salt Lake Film Society, $10 (slfsathome.org)

“Extra Ordinary,” April 24-30, times vary, Salt Lake Film Society, $10 (slfsathome.org)

“Fantastic Fungi,” April 24-30, times vary, Salt Lake Film Society, $4.99 (slfsathome.org)

“Reggae Boyz,” April 28, 7 p.m., Utah Film Center, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

Facebook Live Story-time, April 24 and 27-30, 10:30 a.m., Salt Lake County Library, free (facebook.com/TheCountyLibrary)

Nature Tales: “An Egg Is Quiet,” April 24, 11 a.m., Stokes Nature Center, free (facebook.com/events)

Picture Book Story-time, April 24-30, 11 a.m., The King’s English Bookshop, free (facebook.com/KingsEnglishBookshop or instagram.com/kingsenglishbookshop)

Chapter Book Reading, April 24-30, 2 p.m., The King’s English Bookshop, free (facebook.com/KingsEnglishBookshop or instagram.com/kingsenglishbookshop)

ForWords Book Recommendations, April 24 and 27-30, 7:30 p.m., Salt Lake County Library, free (facebook.com/TheCountyLibrary)

Live Story-times, April 28-30, 11 a.m., Park City Library, free (facebook.com/events or youtube.com)

Story-time with Ken Sanders, April 30, 6 p.m., Ken Sanders Rare Books, free (facebook.com/kensandersrarebooks or youtube.com)

Artful Afternoons/Colorful Cairns, April 24, 1 p.m., Kimball Art Center, $10, for children ages 7-12, registration closes 12 hours before start of class (kimballartcenter.org)

Virtual Gallery Stroll, April 24, 6-9 p.m., Park City Summit County Arts Council, free (parkcitygalleryassociation.com)

Digital Art/Drawing and Painting, April 27, 1 p.m., Kimball Art Center, $55, for ages 13 and older, iPad and Procreate app necessary, registration closes 12 hours before start of class (kimballartcenter.org)

It’s Not What it Seems WBSAS Art Class, April 27, 4 p.m., Kimball Art Center, free, for children ages 6-12, registration required (kimballartcenter.org)

Mini Artist/Clay Dough, April 28, 10 a.m., Kimball Art Center, $10, for children ages 5-6, registration closes 2 hours before start of class (kimballartcenter.org)

Online Art Class, April 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bountiful Davis Art Center, $10, for ages 5-12 (bdac.org)

Virtual Paint-Along, April 30, 5 p.m., Tracy Aviary, donation of any amount requested, registration required (tracyaviary.org/events)

Chase Home Museum of Folk Arts, “The Grand Beehive: Utah’s Iconic Symbol,” by various artists; “Traditional Textiles: Ties That Bind,” by various artists; “Work, Refined,” by various artists (utahfolkarts.omeka.net/exhibits)

Julie Nester Gallery, “New Arrivals Virtual Exhibition,” by various artists, through April 30 (julienestergallery.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, “2020 Senior BFA Show,” by various artists, through June 27 (suu.edu/pva/suma/at-home)

University of Utah College of Fine Arts, “2020 Juried Student Exhibition,” by various artists (art.utah.edu/2020-juried-student-exhibition)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, “Mapping It Out,” by Jane Christensen; “Boundaries,” by Devin Harclerode; “Utah Collects: Contemporary Collecting Practices,” by various artists (utahmoca.org/exhibitions)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, “Seven Masters: 20th-Century Japanese Woodblock Prints,” by various artists, through April 26 (umfa.utah.edu/seven-masters)

Woodbury Art Museum, “UVU Student Art Show,” by various artists (2020uvustudentshow.myportfolio.com/photo-gallery)

The Natural History Museum of Utah and its partners are encouraging the public to join in the fifth annual City Nature Challenge from April 24-27. This event takes place in cities around the world and encourages citizen scientists of all ages and backgrounds to observe and submit pictures of wild plants, animals and fungi through the free app iNaturalist. Participants can upload their observations to the app from April 24-27, with identifications happening from April 28-May 3, and final results announced on May 4. The results will help contribute to local scientific research on urban biodiversity. For more information visit citynaturechallenge.org.

Stokes’ Nature Center announced its Spring Photo Contest, taking place through the month of April. Those who wish to enter can submit photos of the Cache Valley area or Logan Canyon in four different categories: Landscape, Wildlife, Exploration and Mobile. The contest runs through April 30 and is open to all ages. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. on April 30 to nature@logannature.org. For more information, visit logannature.org/photo-contest.

The Bank of Utah is launching the “Chow-Down Challenge” in order to support local restaurants. The bank is hoping to infuse $8,000 into local businesses by giving participating restaurants $20 for every takeout or delivery order photo that customers post now through May 6 on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Along with a photo, the post must include the restaurant’s name, location, and the tags #BoUChowDown and @BankofUtah. For more information and a list of participating restaurants, visit bankofutah.com/events/bank-of-utah-chow-down-challenge.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. To submit an event listing, email features@deseretnews.com.