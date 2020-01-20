Virginia's capital is preparing for a weapons rights rally

Shutterstock

By ALAN SUDERMAN and SARAH RANKIN Associated Press

RICHMOND, VA. (AP) – Gun rights activists – some of whom deliberately showed their military-style rifles – began dismounting in the capital of Virginia on Monday to protest against democratic leadership’s plans to pass arms legislation.

Several thousand activists – many of them in camouflage clothing and waving flags with messages of support for President Donald Trump – appeared hours before the rally started at 11:00 a.m.

Governor Ralph Northam declared the temporary state of emergency prior to the rally and banned all weapons, including weapons, from the Capitol Square event. The expected arrival of thousands of gun rights activists raised fears that the state could re-watch the type of violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

The Virginia State Police, the Virginia Capitol Police and the Richmond Police planned a large police presence with uniformed and civilian officers. Police restricted access to Capitol Square to just one entrance, warning participants that they might have to wait hours to get past the security check. The authorities began admitting people at the only public entrance just before 7:30 a.m.

Authorities will try to avoid a recurrence of violence that broke out in Charlottesville in 2017 during one of the largest gatherings of white supremacists and other far-right groups in a decade. Participants argued with counter-protesters, and an avowed white commander drove his car into a crowd, killing a woman and injuring dozens more. Law enforcement officers have been subjected to harsh criticism, which has been described as a passive response by both the white supremacist groups and the anti-racism protesters.

The Monday rally is organized by an influential grassroots rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League. The group hosts an annual rally at the Capitol, usually an unremarkable event where a few hundred gun lovers listen to the speeches of a handful of ambitious Republican lawmakers. However, many more are expected this year. Second Amendment Groups have identified the state as a rallying point to fight what they see as national erosion of arms rights.

Guns were a key topic in last year’s state elections – especially after a dozen people were killed in Virginia Beach mass shootings – and democratic candidates funded by gun control groups. Northam and Democratic lawmakers have recognized their focus on arms control for helping them gain complete control over the General Assembly for the first time in more than two decades.

But the focus on gun control has triggered a massive backlash. In the months since the November elections, gun owners have left local government offices to request that they set up protected areas for gun rights. More than 100 counties, cities and municipalities have declared themselves protected areas and have promised to oppose new “unconstitutional restrictions” on weapons.

Virginia Beach’s 59-year-old Andy Kincaid got up at 2 a.m. to get to Richmond, but said he thought the number of attendees was overrated because the cold weather and rumors of anti-fascist infiltrators may have kept some of them away.

The withdrawal of the proposed new weapons restrictions began immediately after the Democrats won majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in November. Much of the opposition has focused on a proposed ban on attack weapons.

The Virginia Democrats also support bills that limit handgun purchases to once a month. They conduct general background checks on weapon purchases and allow local authorities to ban weapons in public buildings, parks, and other areas from someone who is dangerous to themselves or others.

Kem Regik, a 20-year-old private security officer from Northern Virginia, brought up a white flag with the image of a rifle that said, “Come and take it.”

“I don’t like what the legislature is doing, and I’m here to let you know,” he said.

Jesse Lambert wore a mix of colonial camouflage clothing and cargo pants with a Colt rifle strapped to the back. He said he had traveled from Louisiana to show opposition to arms legislation. He said their efforts would wrongly punish law-abiding gun owners, especially those who have AR-style rifles.

“These are your average ordinary people who have firearms in common use,” he said.

The rally coincides with Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday. This is usually an opportunity for everyday citizens to use a day off to lobby their legislators. The threat of violence, however, largely kept other groups away from the Capitol on Monday, including weapon control groups that hold an annual vigil for victims of gun violence.

When this event was canceled, a group of March students chose Our Lives, the movement that started after the death of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 that they had to do something.

A group of about 15 college students and a high school student came to Richmond on Sunday and slept overnight in the offices of two Democratic lawmakers to make sure they made it to the Capitol area safely. Del. Dan Helmer, who sponsors a bill preventing the National Rifle Association from operating an indoor shooting range at its headquarters, and Del. Arms control lawyer Chris Hurst, whose girlfriend a television journalist was killed in an on-air shoot in 2015, camped next to them.

The students planned to spend the day lobbying.

Michael McCabe, a 17-year-old high school senior from Northern Virginia, said he started lobbying at the General Assembly at eleven years after Sandy Hook’s mass shootings.

In an interview in Helmer’s office, McCabe said the students wanted to be a voice for other gun control advocates.

“Our main goal is not to deal with arms extremists today,” said McCabe. “We are really here to be present in the legislature to make our voices heard.”