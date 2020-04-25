Virginia is now big Is it time to introduce a new logo?

Largely because of the success of the basketball team, the Virginia logo has become very prestigious and nationally recognized.

It is also such a great logo: V with the crossed cleaning supplies under it is clean, elegant and instantly recognizable.

So, naturally, Virginia wants to bother with that. Here is the new secondary logo.

The new look has Nike’s courtesy, which should be a hint for Virginia to think twice. Nike makes amazing equipment, but their design sense is sometimes just confusing. Take the round-rocked Duc-UNC jersey from last season’s game at Chapel Hill. Those who deserved to be ridiculed.

Some can be really good. Take the Purdue design that looks like a hunter. This is a huge design and some of Duke’s jerseys were beautiful. As well as Gothic letters jerseys from this past season, which were widely admired.

But honestly? Nike misses and misses a lot. Take a look at Oregon’s perverts regularly.

And it may turn out that they missed out on this design as well.

Remember when State tried to redesign logos logos? Mr. Woof with a Red Navy cap is a character of the state and lasts for decades. When they tried to bring the logo of the three wolves, Volkpak, they simply did not pass and now they are mostly forgotten, although it can still be active. But who cares?

Maybe it’s about Virginia. Taste and future are equally difficult to predict. But it can also bomb.

What Virginia lacks is that, thanks to Tony Bennett, the Cavaliers have arrived. And once you’ve arrived, you don’t have to keep things going. Your logo, your brand, is already powerful. It becomes an icon.

Virginia really just put her in the big leagues. Now is not the time to monkey around with the basics.