NPR’s Michel Martin talks to Virginia State Senators Mark Obenshain and Scott Surovell about gun control and Monday’s lobby day.







MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Thousands of gun rights advocates are expected to gather tomorrow in Richmond, Virginia to protest legislators’ plans to pass a new arms control law. Members of anti-government militias and white supremacist groups are also believed to be present, and concerns have prompted Governor Ralph Northam to declare a state of emergency.

We contacted a few senators to discuss the Virginia arms debate. We’ll hear from Republican Mark Obenshain in a moment. But first here is the Democrat Surovell.

SCOTT SUROVELL: Every year on Martin Luther King Day, the firearms community has set itself the goal of standing up for us. And this year it’s the same with steroids. And it is – I think much of it is due to the exaggeration and the kind of exaggeration, and there is a lot of evidence of laws that don’t really stand a chance that many people on the other hand have committed – not Senator Obenshain, but there are one or two others. And a lot of people are really nervous.

And I think much of that is due to the fact that the Republican Party has traditionally taken and said an absolutist stance on arms issues, not an inch. There is nothing we can do, any kind of change is an attack on the second additional article.

And so you have a lot of people who feel that if we take the smallest step it will be the end of the world – even those who are supported by 87% of the public. And so you have a lot of people coming to tell us how they feel about it.

MARTIN: So, Senator Obenshain, as – you’re the Republican, as I said. President Trump tweeted a few days ago that your Second Amendment rights are being seriously attacked in Virginia. Do you agree with him Do you think this statement is correct? And do – or help?

MARK OBENSHAIN: Well, I absolutely think that this statement is correct. You know Scott and I come from different parts of Virginia, and there is a big dichotomy between the views of the Beltway and Northern Virginia people and the rest of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

And I am concerned that the agenda that is currently being pushed is clearly aimed at restricting the rights and privileges of law-abiding citizens. While it doesn’t do anything to make Virginia safer, there is an illusion of doing something. What we have done in the past 20 years has been the drastic reduction in violent crime in Virginia. And the data certainly shows that.

MARTIN: So forgive me – in order not to lessen the importance – the details here for both parties, because that’s what your job is to work out the details. But I think everyone who hears our conversation will feel like they have heard it all before.

So I wonder, is there anything that could make a difference in the way this topic is discussed so that people who have different opinions about it can lose the feeling that progress is being made and that is what makes us do it – this Society safer for everyone? Do you understand what I’m saying?

OBENSHAIN: Well, I think so. And we’ve worked cooperatively as Republicans and Democrats for the past 10, 15 years. I was the head of the crime commission and we work very well together on most issues. And if we can turn to data-based solutions that really help increase the security of Virginians, we can combine weapons and work together.

But if you suggest that just because we – the Republicans – have lost these past elections, we should shut up and go away, or we should not express our views or opinions, I strongly disagree. And it’s in their rights, and it’s a tradition in America that we encourage people to express and express their views. And I think the Democrats have gone too far and hit a nerve that I’m not sure they have properly assessed the depth of feelings across the Virginia community.

MARTIN: OK. What about you, Senator Surovell? What do you think about it?

SUROVELL: Yes. So what? I would say two things about this. First, these weapons issues are deeply cultural. The area I represent – I represent Fairfax County, Prince William and Stafford. Fairfax County, only about 2% of its citizens have hidden gun permits. Mark’s county, on the other hand, has 25% of the population’s hidden gun permits. So there is only one big gap regarding the familiarity and comfort of people with firearms. It is a cultural problem.

And I think there are a lot of people on Mark’s side who feel like there is a lot of pointer and judgment on these issues when we talk about them. And I think the exaggeration, which is affected by the interest groups on both sides, makes many people feel like they are being attacked.

And what I saw especially – and I had a town hall yesterday and I had several people who raised their hands and asked me questions about these bills – once you are able to speak to someone, run a human instead Conversation When reading on Facebook, Twitter or on the Internet, you begin to understand where everyone comes from.

MARTIN: Forgive me for trying to take a step back, but I just want to ask if I feel that something productive has been achieved with this discussion. Because the reality is that the people of Virginia have chosen legislators to take certain positions that they have made clear that they would advance. And as you emphasized, Senator Obenshain, there are people who have views that disagree with them and still express them. Do you think that something productive has been achieved – the current debate, one of yours?

OBENSHAIN: I think that discussions and debates are always productive. I think we have too little love. And one of the great things about Virginia is that every year is an election year. And while we had elections last November, we have elections again this November. And every member of the House of Representatives will be elected in 2021. So this is a debate going on, and we’ll see how it develops.

MARTIN: OK. Senator Surovell, what about you?

SUROVELL: I could no longer agree with what Mark said. I think the more we discuss and talk about these issues, the more likely people are to hear each other and start listening to each other.

The problem right now is that people get their information from Facebook and Twitter and they hear a lot of exaggeration and exaggeration from organizations trying to increase membership and activate their members. But the more we talk about it in public and how these measures improve public security, the more likely people are willing to listen to and think about each other.

MARTIN: That’s Virginia Senator Scott Surovell – he’s a Democrat – and Virginia Senator Mark Obenshain – he’s a Republican.

Thank you for the interview and good luck for tomorrow.

OBENSHAIN: Thank you very much.

SUROVELL: Thank you.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, see the terms of use and authorization pages on our website at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are quickly created by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and are created using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The main record of NPR programming is audio recording.