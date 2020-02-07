Virginia does not have a plaque marking place for slave auctions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A plaque on the slave auction site was reported missing and vandalism was found nearby in a town in Virginia, where a deadly white nationalist meeting was held in 2017.

A WVIR-TV employee told police on Thursday that one of the two markers on Court Square in Charlottesville had been removed, the television station reported, and the city confirmed the disappearance in a press release from city spokesman Brian Wheeler.

The marker was built into a sidewalk and was recently criticized for being illegible, The Daily Progress reported.

A light pole nearby was marked with a “1619”, which was written with what appears to be dirt from below the location of the marker, the news report said. The number indicates that the first year Africans were brought to Virginia as slaves.

Police said on Thursday that it was unclear whether the plaque was ‘taken for protection’ or whether it was stolen. Another mark on the wall of a nearby building was damaged and was knocked down by his tenants, Wheeler said.

Police said that vandalism was “similar to recent cases of vandalism in parks in the city.” Statues of confederate generals Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Robert E. Lee have been repeatedly destroyed in parks in Charlottesville. The statue of Lee in particular became a gathering point for white nationalists, including the hundreds who came to Charlottesville in August 2017 to protest the planned removal.

James Alex Fields Jr., an openly white supremacist, admitted that he had deliberately driven his car against protesters who showed up to demonstrate against white nationalists. Fields was sentenced for the death of anti-racism activist Heather Heyer and for injuring dozens of others. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years, but court reports indicate that he intends to appeal against his convictions.

The case led to racial tensions throughout the country.

The parks where the statues are located were renamed: Lee Park became Emancipation Park and Jackson Park became Justice Park. The parks were renamed Market Street Park and Court Square Park in 2018 respectively.

A reward of up to $ 1,000 was offered to anyone with information that led to an arrest related to the missing plaque.

