Virginia dairy labeling proposal is progressing but is facing a difficult future

Dive overview:

A bill to define milk as the product of a cow or other ungulates adopted the Virginia House of Delegates last week with a vote of 66 to 32.

The bill stated that anything that does not meet the definition of milk – with the exception of human breast milk – would have the wrong brand name. However, even if adopted and signed by law, it would only come into force if it were also adopted in 11 states in the Southern Dairy Compact, an industry group of 13 states committed to maintaining dairy farming and milk supply in the south. North Carolina adopted a similar bill last year.

The bill, proposed by pig farmer Del Barry Knight, is now going to the Senate of Virginia for consideration. A senate version was introduced before the legislative session began by Senator Bryce Reeves. No hearings are planned.

Dive Insight:

The battle for ‘milk’ is far from over, it seems.

Dairy producers and those in the vegetable space have been struggling for years over the terminology with lawsuits and legislative proposals that led nowhere.

Former US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb pulled the issue to the forefront in a political event sponsored by Politico in 2018 when he said the agency would issue a guide setting out identity marketing standards for milk marketing. “An almond does not give lactate, I will confess,” the former commissioner said famously. But a backlash over this statement and a court ruling saying that consumers would probably not be misled into thinking that almond milk delayed the FDA was actually dairy. Courts also discovered that the definition of milk by the federal government revolved around what it was – not so much about what does not meet that definition.

The FDA decided to ask citizens for their opinion. More than three-quarters of the respondents preferred the use of traditional dairy conditions on alternative products, while only 13.5% were against it. Studies have shown that this label does not confuse consumers. Research by the International Food Information Council in 2018 showed that more than 75% of consumers know that there is no dairy in vegetable milk. Another survey conducted by Dairy Management Inc. last year. found that 44% of American adults said they had purchased both dairy and vegetable milk in the previous year.

Given the broad understanding and use of both types of milk, why is so much effort being made to change state law? Knight told The Virginian Pilot that he is concerned about the declining number of dairy farms in Virginia. On average, 26 have been closed every year in the last five years, the newspaper reported with the help of statistics statistics.

“Some people may benefit from the good name of milk, which most people associate with dairy milk,” Knight then told the newspaper. “If you are a vegetable liquid, let’s give you a different definition.”

The vegetable industry has worked to ensure any ambiguity on the label. In 2018, the Plant Based Foods Association published a number of voluntary standards for labeling vegetable milk. The association said these guidelines should promote consistency for consumers. The standards recommend that the basic ingredient is part of the name of a product – such as almond milk – and clearly labeled as vegetable milk and “non-dairy” or “dairy-free”.

In an earlier interview, Michele Simon, director of Plant Based Foods Association, told Food Dive that this type of legislation is 100% determined by the industry. There is no momentum for the consumer here.

“Consumers buy these alternatives specifically because they are not derived from an animal, and therefore companies use clear qualifications to make sure they stand out in the market to reach the consumer looking for that type of option,” she said.

But the problem is polarizing in the dairy industry. Last year, Dean Foods gave up membership of the International Dairy Foods Association because it felt that the trading group was not doing enough to combat the use of dairy terminology on alternative products.

It has been a difficult year for dairy products. As consumers become more interested in alternatives, the steadfast companies are shrinking. After more than a year of disastrous income, Dean Foods filed for bankruptcy last year. And earlier in 2020, Borden also filed for bankruptcy. Both companies found problems with rising debts and lower sales.

However, the fall in sales of dairy products cannot be attributed solely to the popularity of alternatives. From the Dairy Management Inc. survey according to the types of drinks that consumers buy, it turned out that half bought only milk. The consumption in the dairy room is at its peak – up to 646 pounds per person in 2018 from 539 pounds in 1975, according to statistics from the US Department of Agriculture. Coca-Cola has recently purchased all remaining shares of the ultra-filtered milk brand Fairlife, with double-digit revenue growth every year – including a 42% increase in the first quarter of 2019.

At the International Dairy Foods Association’s annual forum last week, executives talked about how they should be innovative – both with their products and how they inform consumers about the benefits of Dairy – to help their industry.

Even if this legislation passes the Virginia Senate and receives the signature of Governor Ralph Northam, it can never be enforced, even when confronted with lawsuits from the vegetable sector. Similar legislative proposals must be adopted by 11 of the 13 states in the Southern Dairy Compact in order to be enforced – a sensible provision that takes into account state-specific labeling provisions makes marketing and enforcement difficult. Although North Carolina has already passed the law, there are still nine states to take action.