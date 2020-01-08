Loading...

Virgin River was a hit on Netflix. The first season of the show was broadcast on the streaming service in December 2019. The show follows the story of Melinda “Mel” Monroe, who answered an ad as a midwife in a remote California city called Virgin River. She hopes the small town is the perfect place to start a new life, but she soon finds out that leaving your past and pain behind is not always easy …

Will there be a second season of Virgin River on Netflix?

Yes! Good news for fans of the show as Netflix has announced that Virgin River has been renewed for a second 10-episode run of the romantic drama based on Robyn Carr’s Harlequin book series.

When will Virgin River Season 2 be released on Netflix?

No compliant release date is currently specified by Netflix. However, Virgin River Season 2 is expected to be released in late 2020.

Who is in the cast of Virgin River’s second season?

No official cast list has been released for season two of the series. However, it is likely that many of the season 1 cast will re-cast their roles.

The first run was played by Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea and Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins.

Is there a trailer for season two of Virgin River?

There is currently no trailer for the second run of the show.