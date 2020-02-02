Virgin River season 2 release date | Netflix plot, cast, trailer

Virgin River is a hit on Netflix, with the first season of the show broadcast on the streaming service in December 2019. The show follows the story of Melinda “Mel” Monroe answering an ad as a midwife in a remote Californian town called Virgin River . She hopes that the small town is the perfect place to start a new life, but she soon notices that it is not always easy to leave your past and your pain behind …

Will there be Season 2 of Virgin River on Netflix?

Yes! Good news for fans of the show, as Netflix has announced that Virgin River has been updated for a second series of ten romantic episodes based on Robyn Carr’s Harlequin book series.

When was Virgin River season 2 released on Netflix?

At the moment, Netflix has not given a compliant release date, but Virgin River season 2 is expected to be released by the end of 2020.

And it seems that fans can’t wait for the second season, with many going to Twitter to share their impatience after watching the first run of the show …

I have to be honest, #VirginRiver on @netflix is ​​100% binge worthy. The cast is fantastic. I laughed, I cried, I rooted for characters and hated others, but damn that end … you better get me into Season 2 as soon as possible before I go crazy.

– pain and difficulty ???? (@ArcheoLibrarian) January 1, 2020

Had fun this weekend with a new Netflix series, “Virgin River,” based on books by Robyn Carr. Creating characters and exciting plots. I can’t wait for season 2!

– Danielle Steel (@daniellesteel) December 16, 2019

Who is taking part in Virgin River season 2?

No official cast list has been released for the second season of the show at this time, but it is likely that many of the season one cast will resume their role.

The first run played Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea and Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins.

Is there a trailer for season 2 from Virgin River?

There is currently no trailer for the second run of the show.