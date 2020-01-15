Virat Kohli was surprised and honored to receive the Spirit of Cricket Award for defending Steve Smith against Fan-Boos at the World Cup

Marnus Labuschagne was also crowned Emerging Star.

The World Cup episode came after Smith and David Warner were beaten up by fans when they returned from the ball scandal at the start of the tournament.

Virat Kohli intervened as fans bored Steve Smith during the World Cup.Credit: Getty Images

Kohli’s gesture came between him and Smith despite a troubled past.

They had been arguing about Smith’s use of the decision-making system in 2017, and Kohli even said he thought the Australian captain at the time was cheating.

But he said none of that mattered when he saw how Smith and Warner were treated during the World Cup.

“I’m surprised I did it after years of doing wrong things under the scanner,” Kohli admitted.

“It is part of the camaraderie that athletes must have with each other. At that moment, only the situation of an individual was understood.

“I don’t think that a guy who comes out of such a situation has to be exploited.

“You can go sledding, joking in the field, you say things to the opposition when you want to hit them.

“But drilling someone is not a sport, I don’t support it.”

Neither Smith nor Warner were booed at the opening of the ODI series between Australia and India in Mumbai on Tuesday. The latter was looking forward to celebrating his century.

The game also seemed to be played in good spirits on the pitch, where Australia marched to India with a 10-gate walloping.

Kohli emphasized that the fans who had booed Smith last year should not be considered the norm for Indian fans.

“It shouldn’t be a representation of our fans and our position as a cricket nation, as a sports nation,” he said.

“We have to take all responsibility for that.

“Intimidate the opposition, definitely try to get the upper hand, but on something that is not emotionally directed at someone.

“This is not acceptable at any level and people should beware of it.”

