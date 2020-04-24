Virat Kohli: I can never leave the RCB

Virat Kohli has said that Royal Challengers will not be allowed to leave Bangalore without their fans’ loyalty until the Indian Premier League is played.

In a live session with former South African captain and RCB teammate AB de Villiers on Instagram, Kohli said: “It’s been such an amazing journey (with RCB). Getting the IPL together has always been our dream. There is no scenario where you can think of leaving the team. You may be passionate about the season not going well, but I will never leave this team until the time I play IPL. Fans, their loyalty is fantastic. ”

De Villiers has also acknowledged the support of the club’s fans for the past nine years. Both have played for the club for a long time; Kohli has been with RCB since 2008. “I never want to leave the RCB, but I want to score (runs). I’m not the captain you see, ”he joked.

The duo also commemorated their early days in international cricket and the rise of cricketers and friends. “Sometimes young people have a lot of respect for the” system “and want to see them break the norm,” Kohli said. “I would like to see young people who score 500-600 runs. I want people to break the norm. At times I feel that people have too much regard for the sport system. When you break chains, you do something special. ”

Kohli acknowledged the contributions of Mark Boucher, Gary Kirsten and Duncan Fletcher early in his international career. “Gary always responded positively to me. Boucher told me in 2008 to improve my game against short ball. He had a vision. Fletcher, then, was keen on the game. So many people who contributed to my growth, ”said Kohli.

De Villiers was selected for the 119-run win at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2015. Kohli, who made 119 in the Johannesburg Test in 2013, has been selected. “I was always motivated to win the ODI series 2-2. (In the last game), it was incredibly motivating for me to do something special, ”de Villiers said.

They also selected their joint South Africa and India ODI team. Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jack Kallis

