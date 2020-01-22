Viral! Kourtney Kardashian infiltrated the video of a new TikTok user. Who is it?

Now it was like that Kourtney Kardashian who somehow went to Tik Tok, which is nothing but the application of the moment. Of course she did not create an account, but infiltrated in the video of a new user: Mason Disick.

This is the son of the famous celebrity: Mason Disick, who recently opened her account in the Chinese application and was encouraged to make her video with the popular ‘Global’. jones Dance Challenge ‘, which is a big rage in the app.

Well, everything went great and at some point it improved when the media diva approached the camera that infiltrated much faster than normal the video that was full of likes.

The former partner of “Lord” Scott Disick assured by the cameo that her little boy was much more popular than expected, but it must also be said that in the video her brothers Penelope and Reign and her cousins ​​Noord and Sint are seen in the background.

Little by little everyone falls into the tempting need to have an account on the platform, and it will be time for them to say when we will see Kourtney directly share content in those parts.

For now there are two of the large family who are addicted, first North West and now Mason. The social network is so attractive that we don’t hesitate to see it the famous Kardashian parade through this popular network.

In the meantime, it can be assured that the success that Tik Tok has had with boys and adults, but with more power among young people, is unsurpassed after a huge increase, and Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Mason Disick, is already part of this great network that devours everything in its path.

