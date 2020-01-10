Violinist Itzhak Perlman makes his debut at BYU

Loading...

PROVO – No one cheered when Itzhak Perlman got on stage in his Amigo electric scooter, slid up the ramp and onto the concert podium. And 15 minutes after the first movement of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, the 74-year-old violinist suddenly stopped.

With animated gestures, he spoke to the musicians of the BYU Philharmonic, describing how he wanted them to articulate the passage. He started playing again, but stopped a few minutes later. This time he wanted to slow down a particular sentence.

It wasn’t Thursday night in the middle of Perlman’s big concert at Brigham Young University. It was six hours before, when the legendary violinist rehearsed with the musicians of the college for the one and only time.

The students were better dressed for their concert, and they were focused, hung on every word of Perlman.

With the majors and music teachers of BYU, I watched the rehearsal in the back half of the concert hall. There was a sense of respectful fear when the Israeli-American violinist walked through the 45-minute piece with the orchestra and made it so easy.

I don’t think I moved a muscle watching it play. He was the greatest living violinist, and I was afraid that the slightest sound would disturb the repetition – even as far as I was. And I know I was not alone. He was so calm that Perlman’s notes seemed to be hanging in the air.

But the silence never lasted too long.

Itzhak Perlman performs Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, accompanied by BYU Philharmonic, at BYU’s Jong Concert Hall on January 9, 2020. Jaren Wilkey / BYU

Perlman has a warm laugh – one that makes his shoulders and arms tremble violently. He was quick to make jokes with the musicians, and his face lit up when he really started. Throughout the piece, Perlman would convey his satisfaction to the orchestra by shouting an occasional “yes!”.

He seemed comfortable working with these budding professionals, and it was clear that he cared about music education.

“When you teach others, you learn yourself,” he says in the documentary “Itzhak.”

In this documentary – which was nominated for the 2019 Grammy Awards for Best Musical Film – Perlman speaks passionately about teaching music, attributing teaching to having it at the world-renowned level it is today.

In recent years, he has devoted more of his time to music education, making his concert performance even more rare. And it was obvious that the BYU Philharmonic – for now the only student orchestra with which Perlman is performing this year – was not taking this unique moment lightly.

It was just a rehearsal, but everyone on stage and off stage cheered after Perlman went through the third movement a second time and started racing his violin.

He would start all over again five hours later with even more emotion and energy.

A BYU start

Perlman doesn’t just play the violin; he prays through her.

This is how a friend of Perlman describes the artistic talent of the main violinist in “Itzhak”.

And he is absolutely right.

Perlman did not say a word during his sold-out debut at BYU on Thursday evening (apart from saying “thank you” several times during a standing ovation which lasted three minutes and 40 seconds).

Itzhak Perlman performs Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, accompanied by BYU Philharmonic, Thursday January 9, 2020 at Jong’s concert hall.Jaren Wilkey / BYU

But he shared his heart by playing Beethoven’s Violin Concerto. In his play, he spoke of pleas, expressions of gratitude and, ultimately, a resolute “Amen”.

He smiles slightly while playing. Sometimes he frowned as he went deeper into the ropes. Sometimes he shook his head while the BYU Philharmonic was playing his roles with enthusiasm, following his advice a few hours earlier.

“When the music speaks to me, I react,” says Perlman in “Itzhak.”

And the BYU audience reacted with it. No one applauded between the movements, but a soft “wow” crept from time to time.

“One of the things I like most about his playing – and I like everything about his playing – is his sound,” said Kory Katseanes, director of BYU Philharmonic. “You hear a recording, you can tell if it’s Perlman because of that rich, warm and emotional human sound. … It’s magic.”

Listening to Perlman – and considering his long streak of awards – it’s hard to believe that the virtuoso has ever struggled to be taken seriously. A fight against polio permanently damaged Perlman’s legs at the age of 4, and throughout his childhood, even those closest to him wondered if this would be an obstacle to his musical aspirations.

Supported by the BYU Philharmonic, Itzhak Perlman watches his audience at the Jong concert hall on Thursday January 9, 2020. Jaren Wilkey / BYU

To date, Perlman wonders if his appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” as a 13-year-old prodigy was primarily related to his disability rather than his ability to play.

“Judge me by what I do, but don’t judge me by what I can’t,” says Perlman in “Itzhak”.

The violinist is a strong advocate for people with disabilities. He has performed with all the great symphonies in the world. He helped bring classical music into the mainstream with appearances on “Sesame Street” and his work on the soundtrack for “Schindler’s List”. In 2008, he received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and, a year later, he performed at the inauguration of President Barack Obama.

Obama awarded Perlman the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, saying that the violinist approaches music “with passion and joy … and by doing so, he makes the world a little bit more beautiful.”

On Thursday January 9, 2020, Itzhak Perlman made his debut at BYU, performing Beethoven’s Violin Concerto. Jaren Wilkey / BYU

Perlman’s performance Thursday night was a highlight in BYU history – not to mention one of the school’s best-selling concerts. Everyone seemed to understand the scale of the performance, greeting Perlman with a standing ovation as he stepped onto the stage.

“There are only a few artists like this in a lifetime who come forward who are so great,” Katseanes previously told Deseret News. “You can play very well and you would never look like Perlman. Frankly, it’s a gift from God.”

For decades, Perlman has been judged unequivocally by what it can do. And his concert at BYU reaffirmed the verdict: he is the first violinist of our time.