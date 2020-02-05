Violation rules can see changes in Wyoming, fines can be raised to $ 1,000

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo – People convicted of criminal offenses in Wyoming can be sentenced to a maximum of six months in prison and / or pay fines of up to $ 750.

Wyoming legislation will consider a bill that would raise the maximum fines for criminal offenses to $ 1,000.

The proposed legislation would also make other changes to the law on violating criminal activities.

The current Wyoming law defines criminal offenses in the following way:

(a) A person is guilty of criminal offense if he enters or stays in or in the land or on the property of another person, knowing that he is not authorized to do so, or after a notice to leave or for no reason to enter. For the purposes of this section, notification is made by:

(i) Personal communication with the person by the owner or resident, or his agent, or by a peace officer; or

(ii) The posting of signals that are likely to be brought to the attention of intruders.

Statute of Wyoming 6-3-303

The proposed legislation would change the definition of criminal offense, in particular when the current law provides that a person must “know” that he is not authorized to be on certain property.

The new rule reads as follows: “(A) person is guilty of criminal offense if he enters another person’s land or site when he is not authorized to do so or, after authorized access, remains on the land or site after having logged in to leave or not to infringe. “

An exception to the above definition would be added for entering incoming cities and municipalities:

“A person is guilty of criminal offense in a recorded city or town if he enters the land or grounds of another person who is within the business boundaries of a town or town knowing that he is not authorized to do so, or, after an authorized access, remains on the land or site after a notification to leave or to enter, “the proposed legislation states.

The legislation would also specify a number of defense mechanisms on which people are accused of criminal offenses. These include the following:

(i) The entry was made on the basis of a valid easement, license, lease, contract or other legal right to enter

(ii) The entry was made due to a reasonable factual error

(iii) The entry was made to prevent injury or to preserve lives or property in an emergency

(iv) The land or site was open to the public at that time and the person met all legal conditions for access to and residence on or in the land or site

(v) The person who believed that he was authorized to enter or remain on the land or site based on reasonable use of a country status card or global positioning system

In order for the proposed legislation to be considered during a budget session, two-thirds of the House of Representatives of Wyoming or the Senate must vote to get it on the floor.

The proposed legislation is sponsored by senators Boner, Driskill and Kost and representatives Barlow, Kirkbride and Lindholm.

The 2020 budget session of the Wyoming Legislature starts on 10 February.