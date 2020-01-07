Vinsetta Garage, Berkley does not reach an agreement after years of parking problems

BERKLEY, Mich. – The cities of Berkley and Vinsetta Garage tried to reach an agreement on Monday after the parking problem dragged on for seven years, but could not.

Customers were forced to wait for their car or to find a parking space near the popular restaurant.

The owners of Vinsetta Garage bought neighboring properties to build parking spaces. A lawsuit was filed against the city when it refused to rebuild the parking area.

On Monday evening, the Berkley City Council agreed to make a decision. The next meeting has not yet been scheduled, but due to a deadline set by the court, the mayor of the city said the decision will have to be made in January or face a court.

The restaurant could tear down four of its houses to build two parking spaces. Restaurant owners would have to build two new houses and have a wall between the houses and the lots.

A few sticking points are the lack of planning commissions, the wall that would be built around the parking lot, and much more.

“It is not perfect. I think everyone would say that. It is an agreement – both sides have to give up a bit, but given the variety of options that we had before us, this is the best of the options,” said city administrator Matt Baumgarten.

