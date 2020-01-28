(Photo via Pexels)

Vine The successor Byte is officially here, but it can be a bit boring for the foreseeable future. The creator behind Byte and Vine, Dom Hofmann has taken to the Internet to issue statements regarding certain problems with the recently launched application.

Apparently fan-hungry users follow other users’ spam comment sections, making it a very boring experience. Well, don’t worry, Hofmann plans to fix the problem.

Byte was launched last Friday, January 24, as essentially version 2.0 of the popular Vine. The app allows users to film and download videos in a six-second loop. He should be a solid competitor of the huge TIC Tac application due to the much shorter duration that creators have to package their video with content.

Another thing that should set Byte apart from the competition is how easy it is to help creators monetize their content. When asked if Byte would offer sharing advertising revenue, tips or other options to partners, Hofmann told Tech Crunch that, “We are looking at all of these, but we will start with a share of the revenue + supplementing with our own funds. . We will have more details on how the pilot will work soon. “

Byte therefore seems on the verge of becoming a major player in the video space. There was only one problem: spam. Users who jumped on the app early are trying to increase their followers by creating robots to spam comment sections on posts requesting followers. This spam makes users uncomfortable.

In a post on a community forum, Hofmann discusses the application issues and explains what they plan to do to resolve them.

“I wanted to post an update and make it clear that we are aware of the problems with spam in comments and, more broadly, with certain types of comments,” says Hofmann. “This is our top priority and we are working very hard to remedy it. It should be significantly better than it was 24 hours ago and should continue to improve in the coming times. “

“In the medium term, we will be making more dramatic changes to comments, including a) the ability to like comments, and b) the ability to block / filter / limit comments.”

“We are also increasing video moderation and you should see improvements soon.”

“Once things have stabilized, we will come back to the new features, including the new discovery and creation features. And we will also be sharing some details very soon on the pilot version of our partner program.”

Hofman also turned to Twitter to joke about the problem.

hello let’s smash the spam robots

– dom hofmann (@dhof) January 25, 2020

Currently, users see the 1000 most popular publications in their feeds. But, Hofmann says that this should change in the near future. It plans to give users a more accessible experience in personalizing their feeds.

“Your Mix – which is currently an experimental feed – will receive a major upgrade soon after launch,” writes Hofmann. “This flow will use machine learning and act as a personalized recommendation flow designed especially for you. you can also subscribe directly to channels to integrate them more specifically into your mix. we will share more details on this second iteration of the stream once it is ready to be tested. “

So Hofmann and his team at Byte are aware of the spam issues and everything that affects the application. We can expect them to be fixed very soon.

