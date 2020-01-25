Vine co-founder finally releases Byte, his successor to Vine

If you’re still grieving for Vine, you now have a new video app to fill the gap. No, I’m not talking about TikTok.

Because Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann is finally launching the video app byte, which is intended as the successor to the video app that was mercilessly killed by Twitter in 2016. Hofmann teased the app, which he called “follow-up” “According to Vine, since 2017, although the self-financed project has been delayed.

“Today we’re bringing 6-second loop videos and a new community for people who love them,” the company wrote on Twitter. “It is called Byte and is both well known and new. We hope that it will appeal to people who feel that something is missing.”

Like Vine, byte also offers loop videos with a length of six seconds. With the app’s camera, you can create stop-motion style videos that have become a cornerstone of Vine.

We will shortly present a pilot version of our partner program with which we can pay the developers. byte celebrates creativity and community, and compensating for creators is an important way we can support both. Stay tuned for more info.

– Byte (@byte_app) January 25, 2020

The company also plans to launch an “affiliate program” to pay influencers for their work – a problem that has become a sore point for vine influencers while owning Twitter. And one that ultimately led some of Vine’s best stars to leave the platform. Details of the “affiliate program” were not immediately clear at the moment.

But byte needs top-class or at least meme-worthy users to find an audience in a world dominated by Instagram and TikTok. The longing for vine may remain high, but if it fails to recreate the same type of viral memes as its predecessor, it will likely disappoint.

,