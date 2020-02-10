Vindman’s ex-commander: Trump’s dismissal “humiliated”

One of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman’s former commanders told Business Insider that President Trump’s dismissal of the former National Security Council employee was aimed at humiliating him.

Trump, after firing Vindman on Friday, tweeted the next day:

“He was very rude, incorrectly reported the contents of my ‘perfect’ calls, and received a horrific report from the manager he was reporting, which publicly stated that Vindman had problems with the judgment, stuck to the chain of command, and leaked information.”

But retired Army Brig. General Peter Zwack told Business Insider he wanted to “correct the record.” He then commanded – Maj.Vindman from 2012 to 2014.

“We worked in Moscow in a pressure cooker environment in which you have to trust everyone,” said Zwack of the website. “You just have to trust each other, there is no in-between.”

“I would trust Alex with my life,” he said. “It was literally important – we were in a difficult operational environment as attachés that the United States represented to the Russians. We had to be really reliable. We had to be precise. We had to be diplomats. And Alex was good at everything.” , “

Zwack said he had traveled with Vindman “deep in Russia” several times, and Vindman was “always smart, interesting, and good judge. I trusted him completely.”

Vindman’s testimony against Trump during the hearing on the impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives came as no surprise to him, and it had even been reported that it was days ahead. But usually a person is not escorted out of their office as Vindman was.

Zwack told Business Insider that the move was “humble” and “send a message.” The NSC is probably a “toxic environment for him because of his certificate,” he said.

Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny, who is also a lieutenant colonel in the army, was released on Friday as the NSC’s ethics lawyer, although he appears not to have been linked to the case.

Both brothers are expected to be assigned prestigious roles, the New York Times reported.

