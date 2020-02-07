Vindman, witness to the impeachment, was fired from the White House job

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) – Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman, Ukraine’s leading expert on the National Security Council, was forced out of his role Friday months earlier than expected after a statement from his lawyer. Vindman was due to leave in July, but had told his colleagues in the past few weeks that he would likely be leaving soon. However, it was not his decision to leave, according to someone familiar with the situation.

President Donald Trump continued to argue privately over Vindman’s testimony during the impeachment investigation, and some Democrats say the move is clearly retaliatory for it.

Vindman is expected to return to the Pentagon, although it is still unclear what his mission will be until he is expected to attend War College this summer.

“We welcome all of our service members, wherever they serve, back to any order they receive,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday when asked about Vindman’s expected fall.

This story is breaking and is being updated.

