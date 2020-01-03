Vince Zampella promoted to "Head Coach" of DICE LA Studio, ready to develop his own game

Loading...

Thanks to a new LA Times interview, news has revealed that Respawn's iconic video game developer Vince Zampella will lead the new DICE LA studio.

Zampella, who has worked on some amazing games in recent years, including Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order, Apex Legends and the Titanfall series. EA has decided to promote Zampella to head the new DICE LA studio that will change brands and start developing their own games.

Zampella goes a little bit into details about the goal of what he imagines for the study, and it basically comes down to becoming an epic place to work to create some amazing things!

See some of the highlights of the interview below:

“We will probably change the brand. We want to give you a new image. We want people to say, "This is a destination they can go to and create new content." I think they have received the mark that they are the support study for DICE Stockholm. I think brand change is important to show people, ‘Hey! Come to work here. We are going to do some amazing things. "

Respawn has been on a roll recently, for the success of the Titanfall franchise, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the epic free title Apex Legends. The studio has launched some good games in recent years and now it is surprising that Vince Zampella has received an epic promotion.

The next two years will be interesting to see what Zampella produces in the new study. What are you waiting to see? A role-playing game for a player? An epic RPG title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: LA Times