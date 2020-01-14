Vince Vaughn scandal: are people crazy that he met President Trump during the national championship match?

Vince Vaughn suffered a social media backlash on Monday evening for his meeting with President Donald Trump during the National University Football Playoff Championship match.

What happened: Videos have surfaced on Vaughn’s social media speaking with President Trump in a private box. Melania Trump was also in the room.

Trump and Vaughn shook hands.

Trump showed Vaughn’s thong.

Timothy Burke, a former Deadspin writer, shared the video first.

The context: Vaughn is a renowned libertarian. He has supported Ron Paul and Rand Paul on several occasions, according to CBS News. It is not known, however, who he voted for in 2016.

Reaction: Social media appeared to cancel Vaughn over the news.

According to CBS News, members of social media “criticized the 49-year-old actor for mixing with the president.”

“Vince Vaughn meets President Donald Trump at the University Football Playoffs Championship” must be at the top of the list of sentences you wouldn’t believe in 2004

– Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 14, 2020

backlash: There was a reaction to the reaction, which is common in 2020. It seems that many members of the media and journalists have clarified the conversation, claiming that there was in fact no backlash against Vaughn.

The strange thing about the story “People are outraged above the truth” is really being pushed right now by conservative media is that it doesn’t really seem like there are people outraged https: //t.co/9RIMzqEVVP

– Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 14, 2020

Why is it important? Anyone who gets upset about it is the reason we are so politically divided.

– Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) January 14, 2020

It’s an incredible time to be alive when you just shake hands with the president to have you canceled.

Vince Vaughn doesn’t seem like one to give shit luckily.

You all lost your mind. You never learn. https://t.co/AJxbboLp0M

– Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 14, 2020

The left does not want to cancel Vince Vaughn because it does not remember who he is.

– Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 14, 2020

you guys, Vince Vaughn has always been openly a … too bad. why am i still typing? does anyone else smell toast? mother?? Is that you??

– Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) January 14, 2020

A bigger picture: Social media has reacted negatively to meeting the stars with Trump before, according to Fox News. For example, social media criticized Ellen DeGeneres for meeting with former President George W. Bush.