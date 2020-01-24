Did Vince McMahon disregard Rocky Johnson at his funeral? Photo credit: WWE

Subscribe to our wrestling newsletter!

The funeral of former WWE superstar Rocky Johnson took place on Tuesday and caused a lot of controversy thanks to some former WWE wrestlers.

The funeral of Johnson, who died at the age of 75, was by invitation only. About 100 people showed up to do their waiting, and some people came to talk about the late professional wrestling superstar.

Two of the men present were WWE chairman Vince McMahon and one of the longest-running WWE employees in Pat Patterson. According to all reports, both men took to the streets to talk about Rocky Johnson.

Take part in these wrestling discussions in our forum!

Rocky Johnson funeral controversy

The controversy started after the funeral when former WWE World Superstar Billy Graham posted some comments on Facebook. The post has been privatized so it’s impossible to display it in its original form, but there are screenshots of the post.

In his comments, Graham said that Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson both did not respect Rocky Johnson when they went up to make their speeches.

It should also be noted that superstar Billy Graham is an angry former WWE star and any chance he gets speaks poorly about the company. He also openly stated how little he likes Vince McMahon. It should also be noted that he was not present, but his mother-in-law and the allegations came from her.

Here’s what he said about Vince McMahon:

“Vince, who got up to speak, said:” Rocky has done a good thing in his life, he married Ata and had some children. “Then he made his” work strut “off the platform and sat down and that was it.”

Graham then said that he and Pat Patterson teamed up to wrestle with Peter Maivia and Rocky Johnson. He said Patterson said this:

“Out of nowhere, where Patterson goes into this joke and calls Rocky Johnson, who is dead in the coffin right below him, a mother, and starts this vulgar joke about how worthless Rocky is and a bunch of boys have to pull Patterson off the street Church platform and put him. “

While this was superstar Billy Graham who scolded something he didn’t see personally, another man supported him.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. was there and said that:

“Vince said,” Rocky Johnson was a great wrestler, but the best thing he ever did was marry Ata (Johnson) and Ata had some children. “Then he (Vince) left the building. Vince strutted up and off the stage like he was cutting a promo.”

However, this was not the end of the conversation.

Rocky Johnson’s best friend defends McMahon, Patterson

Hannibal TV’s Devon Nicholson, who spoke to Davey Boy Smith Jr., also spoke to Rocky Johnson’s best friend, Al Rosen.

According to Rosen (in the video below), the whole thing was disproportionate.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ty-ZLSuaFo (/ embed)

Rosen said that everyone there, including the Rocky Johnson family, had the honor of having Vince McMahon at the funeral attended by “99% Wrestlers”. As a funeral for a wrestling star, Rosen said to colleagues what McMahon said was no big deal.

Rosen said McMahon was “the most direct”. He also said Johnson was satisfied with McMahon’s words.

“He said exactly what Rocky would expect from someone – he’s a talented, talented worker. And he said the best, probably the best, that he (Rocky) had admitted to me hundreds of times, and that was to marry Ata and then have a baby named Dwayne, and he also spoke of his other two children. “

As for Pat Patterson, Rosen said no one “dragged him off the stage,” but they cut off his microphone for talking too long. Rosen admitted that Patterson used an adult language when speaking about Johnson, but no one in the family was offended.

This family includes Johnson’s son Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I’m telling you straight away that as part of Rocky’s family, we’ve had the honor for 43 years to have everyone I named and those I didn’t,” said Rosen.