Vince McMahon was & # 39; very happy & # 39; with Lana and Lashley's wedding

Regardless of what people may have said about Bobby Lashley and Lana's wedding – including CM punk, racist bastards, our fearless leader, and countless others – there's no doubt that the segment was at least extremely popular. WWE has made it clear that the most important thing in sports entertainment is getting people to talk. It can therefore be assumed that Raws' last main event segment of the decade has survived well behind the scenes.

Well, don't assume anymore: According to WrestlingNews.co, a source within WWE confirmed that WWE chief Vince McMahon was "very happy" with the segment, which posted some of the biggest reviews the show had seen in 2019, including exceeding:

“Vince wanted to do more crazy stories like this, but he needs to balance things out to keep USA [Network] people and sponsors happy. He got what he wanted this week and the overrun showed good numbers to keep Vince in a good mood. You have planned things for the next few weeks and this could run up to WrestleMania. Vince loves this story so much and is open to more ideas. I can only tell you that some things come from Jerry Springer. "

Given the numbers that these segments have drawn on YouTube – the highlights of the Lana / Lashley wedding sparked over 9 million views between YouTube channels WWE and WWE On Fox, and this exclusive online clip from Lana that continued to fuse has scored a further 3 million views – it is clear that the Lana / Bobby Lashley / Liv Morgan / Rusev love / hate square will be on our respective screens of choice for some time.