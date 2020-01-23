Vince McMahon causes drama at funeral, Royal Rumble Return

Vince McMahon, Pat Patterson cause drama at Rocky Johnson’s funeral

Photo credit: Provided via WWE.com

Unfortunately, the world of pro-wrestling drama is not limited to the world of pro-wrestling.

According to a social media post by superstar Billy Graham, WWE officials Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson caused problems at the funeral of recently deceased former WWE superstar Rocky Johnson.

Graham noted in a Facebook post that had since been deleted that Patterson was involved in a “shame”. This included calling Johnson, the father of the WWE icon, and Hollywood film star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a “mother (explicit)”. Graham stated that a number of people had to drag Patterson away. He apparently started “that vulgar talk about how worthless Rocky was.”

Patterson, himself a former WWE superstar, recently turned 81. Some have wondered if he will start fighting his own personal demons. Graham added, “I actually feel a little sick about this bizarre behavior.”

Johnson and Patterson won the NWA Tag Team title three times and took gold in the San Francisco version of the belt.

I love you.

They have broken through color barriers, become a ring legend and have made their way through this world.

I was the boy who sat on the seats and worshiped you, my hero from afar.

The boy you always raised to … https://t.co/n67J7oGpWY

– Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock), January 17, 2020

Devon Nicholson responds to Vince McMahon’s funeral drama

Another person, Devon Nicholson, who started as Hannibal, went on YouTube to express what he had heard about the funeral process.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Ringside Pro’s Pro Wrestling Entertainment. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

Then Nicholson said he “asked around” and that “Billy Graham said Vince and Pat were very rude on the podium.”

In his video, Nicholson added that those present were “frustrated”. This happened in part after the “preacher had spoken for more than an hour and had a very negative effect on professional wrestling”.

He added that McMahon and Patterson’s reactions may “have something to do with the preacher” and what he said.

Harry Smith confirms unusual behavior at Rocky Johnson Funeral https://t.co/5Ou0PeyiFu via @YouTube

– Devon Hannibal Nicholson (Reporter) (@DevonHannibal) January 23, 2020

Rocky Johnson passed away earlier this month at the age of 75. Along with Tony Atlas, he became the first black champion in WWE history when he won the Tag Team titles in 1983.

In 2008, the WWE Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. That year he was also inducted into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Report: Naomi returns during the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble

According to a report by PWInsider, Naomi will bring her WWE back next Sunday evening during the women’s 30-person royal rumble match.

Naomi will likely start at SmackDown as soon as she is back in the ring. It has been out for health and family reasons since the end of July last year. She is married to Jonathan Fatu, better known as Jimmy Uso, and half of The Usos, who compete at SmackDown.

Only a handful of women are currently confirmed for the Royal Rumble match. This list includes Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss and Sarah Logan. Naomi’s last television game actually took place when she defeated Logan at the WWE Main Event last July.

I’m ready!!!! 2-part season finale by @TotalDivas TONIGHT on @eentertainment 10 / 9c 🤗 pic.twitter.com/aBvDEogr4N

– Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 4, 2019

32-year-old Naomi, real name Trinity Fatu, was the first African American to win the WWE SmackDown title in 2017. She had to vacate the title due to injury, but recovered it at WrestleMania 33 and also won. A year later, the first royal WrestleMania women’s battle took place.