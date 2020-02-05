Vin Diesel says that “Fast 10” can be split into an epic two-part final

Vin Diesel may have promised a “final trilogy to end the saga,” which is the Fast & the Furious franchise – starting with the eighth installment, Fate of the Furious – but now it seems that he can slightly adjust that vow . Games Radar reports that while speaking with his sister publication, Total Film, Diesel said that Fast 10 could become a two-part final, following in the footsteps of major franchises such as Harry Potter, The Hunger Games and, yes, Twilight.

“I started planning Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9,” Diesel said. “The universe is so robust and so rich in talent and rich in stories that it is perfectly feasible to have spin-offs on one level, and I think that is something that is inevitable. … And for the fans, if Fast 10 parts one and two are the conclusion, it would be nice if this world went on for generations. “

Spinoffs are indeed inevitable – especially given that Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson already released one with Hobbs & Shaw last year. (Did Diesel fail to mention the film because of his old feud with Johnson? You decide!) But the most fascinating part of this quote are the words “must share one and two be the conclusion.”

To begin with, as we said, this means that Fast 10 is split in two. And unlike most franchises, which we claim did not really need their two-part endings, it earned it. The journey of Dominic Toretto has brought us all over the world and back. After all the explosions, chases, armored trucks and epic jumps, this franchise has earned as many finals as it wants.

Which leads us to the second implication of that quote, which seems to indicate that Fast 10 … may not be the end at all? The truth is that we had forgotten that Fast movies eight to 10 were even a conclusion; something in the story of Dominic Toretto feels eternal. Even after the world burns, it’s nice to imagine Fast movies being released ad infinitum into the abyss.

Anyway, in the meantime Fast 9 is coming out this spring and Universal recently released the first trailer. Come for John Cena as the meaty brother of Dom Toretto and stay for the classic, insane car jumps.

.