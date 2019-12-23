Village Roadshow reviewed rival offer before agreement with Pacific Equity Partners

Loading...

The company's share price languished below $ 3 before John Kirby, advised by former Rothschild banker David Kingston, led a shareholder revolt against his brother Robert Kirby. The disagreement spread to the public arena earlier this year, but Mr. Burke said that in August the quarrel was over after the company returned to net profit and revealed an upheaval in senior management.

The deal has received support from some analysts, the large investment bank JPMorgan describing the offer as "an early Christmas gift for shareholders [Village Roadshow]" in a note, adding that the Kirby and Burke families were considered "motivated sellers" on the basis of the appeal. option between PEP and Village. JPMorgan previously advised Village on raising capital.

Meanwhile, Morningstar analysts put a 75% probability rate on accepting the PEP offer, claiming that Village was a "classic private equity target."

"In the past three years, when stock prices went from $ 4.56 to $ 1.74 in mid-2018 before returning to current levels, our research … has constantly deplored" what could have been be "if there had been more rigor over capital allocation, cost control and strategic direction," analysts said.

However, analysts said there were many hurdles before the deal was struck, with due diligence and uncertainty "as to whether the will to sell is an equally shared sentiment" between the Kirby brothers and Mr. Burke.

Analysts at financial advisory firm EL & C. Baillieu said the village had a "unique set of assets, although exposed to varying weather and slate quality of film ", with a turnaround since attendance at theme parks was hit by the Dreamworld tragedy only just underway for Gold Coast parks.

"If the deal comes to fruition, Village shareholders will have the option to retain ownership of the acquisition vehicle – PEP is no stranger to the motion picture industry given its prior ownership de Hoyts, "analysts said in a note.

Burke retires at the end of 2019, but will remain a director, along with Robert Kirby's son, Clark Kirby, to take over.