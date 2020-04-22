Vikings: War of Clans Full Version Free Download

About Vikings: War of Clans

Vikings: War of Clans is an incredible real-time strategy game in the lands of the Vikings where you become a valiant Jarl and lead your troops to victory in the cruel Clan War!

The description



In Vikings: War of Clans, you must create an invincible army, discover the clever traps of your enemies and become the most powerful conqueror among millions of players!

Characteristics



Deep and exciting strategic gameplay

Hundreds of daily quests and tasks

Epic battles with other counts from around the world

A captivating scenario with several tracks

Stunning medieval graphics

Economics realistic in the game

Powerful clans with thousands of warriors to join

Download the free PC game and start playing now!

Vikings War of Clans Video Trailer

Requirements

File size: 1 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

How to install?