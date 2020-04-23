Vijender, happy in professional boxing, aims for the world title

Vijender Singh does not have an Olympic berth in mind. Boxing Ice, which won the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, has now made it clear that her main goal is to win the professional boxing circuit.

“I’m happy with my professional boxing. I’ve participated in three Olympics and now I want to go to the big leagues and win the world title, ”Vijender told SportsStar on an Instagram live session on Thursday.

Vijender Singh: Why I Get My Biography

Vijender has been out of action since joining the professional circuit in 2015. In fact, he was getting ready for his next professional match in May, but things fell apart due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “Things are almost over. I had to go abroad for training, but it all stopped. The UK and USA are in a worse position. I hope things get better, ”he said.

“Now, it’s important to stay home and be safe with your family. This will continue for a long time. This is definitely a challenging time, but we need to stay motivated, ”said the 34-year-old Boxing Ace.

‘Things Will Change’

Having previously trained in Los Angeles and Manchester, Vijender knows just how challenging it can be for an athlete to be far from home. “In professional boxing, there is no spoon to feed you. Trainers and trainers give you a schedule that you need to follow. You have to encourage yourself. In pro boxing, there are 12-14 round outs, so there are longer training sessions. It can be lonely at times, but you have to stay focused and stay positive, ”he said.

Those experiences have helped him tremendously. At a time when athletes are stuck at home because of lockdowns, Vijender has a piece of advice for young pugilists. “Don’t go out, it’s not safe. Isolate yourself and store your energy. Things will change, so you have to wait for the right opportunity. Once the situation improves, you will have ample time to show off your skills, but for now, you need to stay home and do some meditation to be self-motivated, ”he said.

Vijender and Manoj are helping to raise funds for the sick Dinko Singh

“That’s what I’m doing these days. When you are busy with family, you need nothing else. I wake up late, have breakfast, and watch shows on Netflix. I train in the evenings and that is important, ”Vijender said.

Vijender has come up with the aid boxer, Dingko Singh, who won gold at the Asian Games, while some of his old friends will be arriving in New Delhi on April 25 for liver cancer while he is spending quality time with his family.

“When we found out about the situation, we had created a WhatsApp group. It features 55-60 boxers and some coaches, including former chief national coach GS Sandhu. “We decided to create a fund. Now we have raised about Rs 6 lakh which has been transferred to his (Dingo’s) account,” Vijender said.

“As a child, I remember watching the last game of Dingo’s Asian Games on television. He is an inspiration to all of us. We will always be there for him, “Vijender said.” We will do everything we can. He is our real hero. ”

