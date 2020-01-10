Loading...

Mourners gather on Parliament Hill to leave candles and memorials as a tribute while the Iranian Art and Cultural Association of Ottawa organized a vigil to commemorate those students and residents of Ottawa who died after a plane crash in Tehran become flags at Carleton University half-flown mast.

A few hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that an aircraft that crashed outside of Tehran was probably shot by an Iranian rocket, members of Ottawa’s Iranian community and their supporters gathered around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill for a solemn vigil.

The crash, minutes after taking off early on Wednesday morning, killed all 176 on board, including 138 people on their way to Canada. Of these, 63 were Canadian citizens; others were Iranian students who went to their Canadian universities after the holidays.

Many Iranians at the wake said they had watched Trudeau’s news conference on television. As darkness fell, they clambered against a biting January wind, lit candles on batteries and left flowers next to a plate with portraits of the eight inhabitants of Ottawa who lost their lives on Wednesday. Trudeau also appeared and laid a bouquet of roses.

Sad as they were for those who died in the crash, the Ottawa Iranians were also shocked and angry at the news that an Iranian rocket killed so many innocent people. But they also hoped that Canada could insist on a transparent and thorough investigation.

“An investigation takes a long time. We want to know exactly what happened, “said Arash Madipour. He believes that because 63 people were Canadian citizens on the plane, it will give Canada leverage to demand a careful investigation.

“I am really happy that we know the cause. Canada has a huge responsibility to sort this out, “said Shay Ayoubzabeh, who has lived in Canada since 1987.” And we must not shrink. “

The Transportation Safety Board announced on Thursday that it has been invited by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of the Islamic Republic of Iran to attend the accident location and will collaborate with other groups and organizations that are already present.

“Trudeau said the rocket attack might have been unintended. And I hope it was unintended, “said Kaveh Shakouri, one of the watchful organizers. “We still need answers. The community is waiting for answers. “

Others in the crowd were eager to talk, but hesitated to give their name because they are not Canadian citizens. “When people get their passports, they will feel free to speak,” Shakouri said.

A group of Iranian students stood by the side of the flame, amazed by the news that the plane was probably hit by an Iranian rocket.

“What reason would a government have to beat their own people?” Someone asked. “What could be the reason for doing such a thing? The only thing that comes to mind is wrong. “

However, he added that he has felt the support and sympathy of the Canadians for the past two days. The Iranian media have said little about the people who lost their lives in the crash, but Canadian reports have focused on victims as individuals, he said.

“It makes us feel that we are not alone,” another student added. “I feel more at home here than anywhere else.”

Some who participated in the vigil say that they are not Iranians and do not even know Iranians, but they want to show that they share the grief of the community.

“I just want to be part of it and let the family and friends know we’re all there,” said Gloria Moreno.

Su Bronson, who came to Canada from Iran 40 years ago, is now a retired accountant. Canada lost a lot of human capital when the plane crashed, she said.

“These people are academics, university students and professionals. They were the future of this country, “she said. “If Iran (the plane) shot down, I will not forgive them personally. Forever.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is viewing memorials at the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill. The Iranian Art and Cultural Association of Ottawa organized a vigil to remind those students and residents of Ottawa who died in Tehran after a passenger crash.

