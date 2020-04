Viewing line for April 25, 2020

All Times Times

.Beats

“Scattered Enemies”: Floyd Mayweather at Zab Judah (04/08/2006) – ESPN, 7 p.m.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Márquez (03/15/2008) – ESPN, 8 p.m.

“Fire”: Manny Pacquiao at Miguel Cotto (11/14/2009) – ESPN, 9 p.m.

“The Fight for Greater Things”: Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao – ESPN, 10 p.m.

College chat

Men’s

Champions League 2018

North Carolina vs. Virginia (03/10/2018) – ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Virginia at Virginia Tech (02/23/2020) – ACC Network, 8:30 a.m.

College Station

Georgia Spring Games (04/20/2019) – SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Football: NFL Draft – ESPN, 11 a.m.

2020 College Football Playoff Recap Show – ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

English Premier League

PL 100: Peter Schmeichel – NBCSN, 7 a.m.

PL 100: Alan Shearer – NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League goals: 2007-08 – NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League goals: 2008-09 – NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United (09/29/2001) – NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Liverpool v Chelsea (04/27/2014) – NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs Arsenal Manchester City (10/28/2000) – NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Everton vs. Manchester United (02/06/2004) – NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Liverpool v Arsenal (04/21/2009) – NBCSN, noon

Neighborhood Noisy – NBC, 1 p.m.

Pep Weekend – NBC, 2 p.m.

Premier League Season and Review: 2004-05 – NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

eSports

Race: All-Star Series – ESPN2, noon

Series E

Race of the Home Series – FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

2017 New Orleans Classic

Last Round (05/01/2017) – Goolf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Last Round (05/01/2017) – CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour 2020: On Modern – CBS, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2019 LA Open

Third Floor (04/25/2019) – Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Arnold Palmer Golf Gala

Front Nine (08/25/1997) – Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Return to Nine (08/25/1997) – Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Horse Horses

American Legion and Races – FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Love It! – NBCSN / TVG, 4 p.m.

IndyCar

iRacing

American Circuit – NBCSN, 2; 30 p.m.

Mixing of Arts

Bellator 192

Rampage vs. Sonnen (01/20/2018) – CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Bellator 194

Mitrione vs. Nelson (02/16/2018) – CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

The 2018 World Cup

Game 5: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (10/17/2018) – Fox, 3 p.m

2014 World Cup Championships

Game 5: St. Louis Cardinal at San Francisco G Water (10/16 // 2014) – FS1, 7 p.m.

1998 World Series

Game 1: San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees (10/17/1998) – FS1, midnight

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies (06/14/2019) – MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers (04/05/2019) – MLB Network, 6 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationalals (09/03/2019) – MLB Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (08/04/2019) – MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB: League One Game 20 – ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Baseball – MLB Network, 10 p.m.

This week at Baseball: April 17, 1985 – FS1, 12:30 p.m.

This week at Baseball: August 6, 1986 – FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR

1990 NASCAR Busch Series

Goody’s 300 (02/17/1990) – FS1, 8:30 a.m.

2005 NASCAR Nextel Cup Series

Golden Corral 500 (03/20/2005) – Fox, noon

The NBA

2014 Western Quarterfinal Conference

Game 5: Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder (04/29/2014) – NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers (05/02/2014) – NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Game 7: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers (05/03/2014) – NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Semifinal 2014 Western Conference

Game 5: Los Angeles Players vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (05/13/2014) – NBA TV, 6 p.m.

White Warriors in Oklahoma City (01/17/2014) – NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls (03/09/2014) – NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

#NBATo together with Ernie Johnson: Dirk Nowitzki – NBA TV, 7 p.m.

#NBATo together with Ernie Johnson: Steve Kerr – NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

The NFL

2020 Player Conference

Colors 4 – 7 – ABC, noon

Colors 4 – 7 – ESPN / NFL Network, noon

NFL Draft Kickoff: 3 Day 3 – NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NFL Draft: Round 4 – 7 Recap – NFL network, 7 p.m.

The NHL

2016 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks (06/12/2016) – NBC, 3 p.m.

2017 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (06/11/2017) – NBC, 4:30 p.m.

Olympics

Return to London: London 2012 Games

Extended Woman: Team Final – NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Women’s Sports: An All-Star Game and a Visit – NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Return to Rio: Rio 2016 Games

Women’s Sports: A Roundabout at the End – NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Return to Athens: Athens 2004 Games

Gymnastics: Team Final – NBCSN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

The World Cup of the FIFA World Cup

Last: United States vs. Japan (07/06/2015) – Fox, 8 p.m.

Top Ligue 1 – beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Top aim of the evening – beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Words

SportsCenter – ESPN, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 9 a.m.

E: 60 Profile: J.J. Watt – ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 10 p.m.

E: 60: Drew Bledsoe: Beauty and the Age – ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 11 a.m.

E: 60: Mandarich – ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Coronavirus Games and Times – BBC World News, 11:30 a.m.

E: 60 Photo: Hurley – ESPNews, noon

American Fish: Forbidden to Life – ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SC Featured – ESPNews, 5 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta – Telemundo, 11 p.m.

GameCenter at Night – ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo – TUDN, 11 p.m.