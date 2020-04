Viewed April 23, 2020

All Times Times

.Beats

Adrien Broner at Adrian Granados (02/18/2017) – CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Adrien Broner vs. Emanuel Taylor (09/06/2014) – CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Adrien Broner vs. Khabib Allakhverdiev (10/03/2015) – CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia (07/29/2017) – CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College chat

Men’s

2020 ACC Tournament

Round 1: Wake Forest vit Pittsburgh – ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Duke of Pittsburgh (12/20/2007) – ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh (11/15/2010) – ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Station

Autumn Festival 2000

Oregon vs. Texas (12/29/2000) – ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2011 Rose Bowl

TCU vs. Wisconsin (01/01/2011) – ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin (11/17/2001) – ESPNU, noon

Miami (FL) at Clemson (09/17/2005) –ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia (12/01/2007) – ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Mississippi State (11/29/1997) – ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Clemson (11/12/2016) – ACC Network, 9 p.m.

USC at UCLA (12/04/2004) – ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Florida State at Florida (11/30/2019) – SEC Network, midnight

College Football: NFL Draft – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Golf

Ryder Games 2018: Europe and the United States

Last Wednesday (09/30/2018) – Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour

Ancient Zurich of New Orleans

Last Round (04/26/2015) – Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2018 LA is open

Third Round (04/21/2018) – Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Drive Morning Drive – Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Arts Mixing Marriage Couples

Started UFC: – ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Ultimate Fighter Alumni – ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Title Fight Knockouts – ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

No UFC: Mendes vs. McGregor – ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC released: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor – ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (former Max Scherzer, 04/29/2008) – MLB Network, 1 p.m. & 10 o’clock.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres (Fernando Tatis Jr.’s debut, 03/28/2019) – MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Colorado Rockets Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks (first draft of Trevor, 04/04/2016) – MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Mr. Padre – MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Winston Cup Series

1999 Penzoil 400 (11/14/1999) – FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub – FS1, 7 p.m.

The NBA

2006 Quarterfinal Conference

Game 6: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards (05/05/2006) – NBA TV, 11 a.m.

2009 Southeast

Game 6: Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls (04/30/2009) – NBA TV, 3 p.m.

2006 Quarterfinal Conference

Game 4: Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers (04/30/2006) – NBA TV, 3 p.m.

2008 Quarterfinal Conference

Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs (04/19/2008) – NBA TV, 5 p.m.

2007 Quarterfinal Western Conference

Game 6: Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors (05/03/2007) – NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime – NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The NFL

2020 NFL Draft a.k.a. Study Option 2020 Player

Round 1 – ABC, 8 p, m.

Round 1 – ESPN / NFL Network, 8 p.m.

The 2009 NFC Championship

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (01/24/2010) – FS1, 4 p.m.

Good Morning Morning – NFL Network, 7 a.m.

2005 NFL Draft: Round 1 – ESPN2, 10 a.m.

NFL Now – NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live – ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff – NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Draft: Featured – ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Draft: Featured – ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

2020 NFL Draft Countdown – ESPN, 7 p.m.

All NFL Draft: NFL Draft Round 1 Recap – NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

The NHL

2016 Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (05/302016) – NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Game 2: San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (06/01/2016) – NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Game 3: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks (06/04/2016) – NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks (06/06/2016) – NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Game 5: San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (06/09/2016) – NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks (06/12/2016) – NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The 2016 Stanley Cup Championship – NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Eastern Conference 2014

Game 4: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (04/23/2014) – NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Our line started – NBCSN, 5 p.m.

#HockeyatHome: NHL Couple – NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Olympics

Girl Basketball

1996 gold medal match: United States vs. Brazil – NBCSN, 7 p.m.

2000 Gold Medal Games: United States vs Australia – NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Gold medal game 2004: United States vs Australia – NBCSN, 10 p.m.

2016 U.S. Basketball Tournament: United States vs Spain – NBCSN, midnight

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show – beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro – TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Words

Boomer & Gio – CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo – ESPNews / ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Wake up – ESPN, 8 p.m.

Dan Patrick Show – B / R Live / YouTube, 9 a.m.

Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz – ESPNews, 10 p.m.

BYU Sports Nation – BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show – CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter – ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live – NBCSN, noon

The Eisen Show – YouTube, noon

SportsCenter – ESPN, 1 p.m.

Rich Eisen show – NBCSN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney – CBS Sports Competition, 3 p.m.

Ken’s Mind Shows – ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Paul Finebaum Show – SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Schedule – CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

E: 60: Hurley – ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Burst Games – beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Special SportsCenter Sports: Miracle on Ice at 40 – ESPNews, 7 p.m.

B1G Exhibition – Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

SC Shows: Best of the Year – ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sports Today – BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Last Game: Episode 1 – ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sports Today – BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Last Game, April 2 – ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter tonight with Scott Van Pelt – ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Games – FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más – Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo – Univision / TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio – CBS Sports Competition, 6 p.m. (Friday)

Golic & Wingo – ESPNews / ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live – Tennis Channel, noon