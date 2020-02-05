View Tottenham v Southampton TV channel, live stream, time

Tottenham will take a lot of heart out of their weekend triumph over Manchester City for their FA Cup fourth round replay clash with Southampton.

Spurs are not the finished article, but there is a revival of the spirits under the fan base when they got closer to the top four of the Premier League.

However, Jose Mourinho was brought in to achieve more than just the Champions League qualification – he is there to win trophies, starting with the FA Cup.

Despite reaching the Champions League knockout rounds, Tottenham’s best chance of silverware remains the FA Cup, although Mourinho is doing everything possible to avoid repetitions as much as possible.

Southampton performed admirably to draw 1-1 in the opening game, but was humiliated by Liverpool in Anfield last weekend.

What time is Tottenham v Southampton?

Tottenham v Southampton will kick off at 07:45 On Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Which channel is Tottenham v Southampton?

The game will be shown live at 7:15 PM on BT Sport 1

There are several ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £ 15.00 a month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers also have access to BT Sport with lots of great offers.

How to live Tottenham v Southampton

You can watch the competition with a monthly BT Sport pass without signing up for a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on various devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says …

Spurs have thrown away an unwanted side issue in Christian Eriksen and added a cutting edge in the form of Steven Bergwijn.

There is still concern about the lack of a recognized natural attacker, but the forward line should still provide the goals needed to eliminate teams.

Tottenham’s defensive discipline has improved in recent weeks and that should bring them to the next round.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Southampton