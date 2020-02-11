View the Strokes debut New songs, release album release date

The Strokes debuted two new songs, “Bad Decisions” and “At the Door,” during their Monday set during Bernie Sanders’ rally in Durham, New Hampshire. The band also announced that their long-awaited new LP will be released on April 10.

The quintet played live on “Bad Decisions”, a classical sounding Strokes melody built around jerky guitar riffs, but they premiered the synth-heavy “At the Door” through a spatially animated video. Before closing the show with an “old favorite”, 2001 “New York City Cops”, frontman Julian Casablancas told the crowd that the “album will be out on April 10”.

Although the Strokes have not yet officially announced the title or track list of the album, they are teasing a new project in recent weeks – including a silent video with illustrations for something called “The New Abnormal”.

The band’s next LP follows Comedown Machine 2013 and the EP Future Present Past of 2016. In May they debuted the new song “The Adults Are Talking” during a charity show in LA, and they started 2020 by another song, “Ode to the Mets “, to be premiered during their New Year’s Eve concert in Brooklyn.

“Yes, we will have a new album soon,” Casablancas told the Barclays Center crowd about the upcoming album. “2020, we are coming. The years 2010, whatever they are called, we have taken them off. And now we have been frozen and we are back. “

The Strokes recently announced a trio of North American shows: March 5 in Vancouver, British Columbia; March 9 in Seattle and March 14 in Los Angeles.