View the speech of Hilarious, Self-Deprecating Spirit Awards by Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler gave a hilarious and self-removing acceptance speech at the Independent Spirit Awards after winning Best Male Lead for his role in Uncut Gems.

The actor, who was canceled for Sunday’s Oscars, enjoyed the Academy Awards, his fellow nominees and his own career during the funny but sincere speech, which he recited with an extremely “Sandman” voice.

Noting that he last worked with the host Aubrey Plaza on Funny People 11 years ago, “that was actually the last time critics pretended not to hate me for five minutes,” Sander joked.

“I would also like to give my fellow nominees a shout, who will now and forever be known as the guys who lost to fucking Adam Sandler.”

Sandler also tackled his Oscar snub and compared that honor with those ‘feathery shower bags’ in high school who won ‘Best Looking’ in the yearbook, while the actor instead received ‘Best Personality’.

“Tonight, as I look through this room, I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are the” Best Personality “awards of Hollywood,” Sandler joked.

“So when those feathery douche bag bastards get their Oscars tomorrow night, their handsome beautiful looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine forever!”

The actor spoke about how independent film is “a major part of Adam Sandler’s ecosystem.” searing exploration of American college football and the manipulation of socially challenged athletes such as Mr. Bobby Boucher, “Sandler said gloated.

“I tried to sell my truths with a truly independent mind, while also cashing in some really worryingly large salary payments.”