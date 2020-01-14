View the short list in the Mars 2020 Rover Naming Contest

NASA has announced the semi-finalists in its contest to name the Mars 2020 rover.

The space agency has selected the best 155 suggestions from tens of thousands of entries from US students. No, Rover McRoverface doesn’t get a look.

Suggestions that caught our attention are Tenacity, Ambition, Perception, A.L.I.E.T.T. (Ancient Life Investigator Of Extra-Terrestrial Turf), and, a particular favorite, F.I.D.O. (Fearless Information Data Officer).

You can view all 155 proposals here, along with the short essays sent by each participant to support their suggestion.

“A cool way to involve the next generation”

“This rover is the first leg of a round-trip mission to Mars that will provide more understanding in key science areas such as astrobiology,” said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division, in a release. “This competition is a cool way to engage the next generation and encourage careers in all STEM areas (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). The name chosen will help define the unique personality of this rover among our fleet of Mars spacecraft. “

NASA describes his Mars 2020 rover as a 2300-kilo “robotic scientist” who is tasked with hunting for signs of microbial life in the past on Mars, while also collecting samples and researching potential human exploration of the planet.

In the next phase of the competition, judges will limit the proposals to only nine finalists, after which the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite name in an online vote later this month.

“The results of the poll will be a consideration in the final selection of names,” NASA said, meaning her team of judges have the final say.

The nine finalists will discuss their ideas with a panel of experts, including Glaze, NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory rover driver Nick Wiltsie and Clara Ma, who presented the name for the Mars Science Laboratory rover Curiosity as a sixth class student in 2009. The grand prize winner will be announced at the beginning of March 2020.

And if it’s not enough to put your name on the Mars 2020 forever, the winner will also be invited to watch the launch of the Mars mission from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida in July 2020.

