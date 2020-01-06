View the Schitt's Creek season 6 trailer

Loading...

Well, we all knew that this moment was coming: Schitt’s Creek comes to an end. But on the other hand, it’s not over yet! In December Pop TV shared the full trailer for the coming season, and it’s super emotional. In addition to a glimpse of what awaits us, the video also contains some heart-warming moments between the Rose family.

Are you crying? Because I absolutely cry and I have no shame about it. The sixth and final season of the beloved comedy sees the return of the full cast, led by Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose, Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose, Dan Levy as David Rose, Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose, Noah Reid as Patrick Brewer , Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd and Dustin Milligan as Ted Mullens. Chris Elliott, Jenn Robertson and Sarah Levy are all also expected to return.

As for the storylines in season six? We assume that the new episodes will deal with the fall-out of some of the key plot points that linger at the end of season five – Moira’s film (and comeback) is suspended, Alexis goes with Ted to the Galapagos and David and Patrick are engaged. Although the days of the Roses to try and escape from their small, strange and hilarious city are far behind, we think that the last season will bring many surprises. Watch the full trailer above for the premiere of the last season on Tuesday, January 7.