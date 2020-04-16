VIEW THE RUN Britney Spears Gets ‘Dirty’ Dance To Former Justin Timberlake – Your Answer Is All Of Us

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake have history with each other after dating back to 1998. But there seems to be no bad blood after Spears released two videos dancing to Timberlake’s song, “Filthy.” He even left a comment in the post that is giving everyone hope the couple can be friends.

Britney Spears called Justin Timberlake a “genius”

The first Spears video in the first video said, “This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever is good you should do these days. !!!!! As you can see, I’m not really a dancer ….. I’m very bored PS I know we had one of the biggest break-ins in the world 20 years ago …… but hey man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ✨ !!!! Pssss if you know what it is good 😜 !!!!!! “She acknowledged that she and Timberlake had a very publicized outing in 2002. However, she recognizes her musical talent and we think it’s great that she doesn’t have any hard feelings with him.

In her post, she said that these dance videos are her version of apps like Snapchat and TikTok. Of course, as you know, TikTok is a haven for short dance videos and a lot of celebrities have joined the app and got great follow-ups. But Spears is keeping the old school by posting videos on Instagram and is really entertaining his fans.

Justin Timberlake left a comment on the Internet post

Timberlake commented on an emotional laugh and about five high emojis in Spears’ first video. It doesn’t seem like much, but considering that the couple once dated and were an iconic couple in the early 2000s, it’s an interesting interaction.

People have blown up comments saying things like “omg Britney yelling at Justin is the content we all need right now.” One person commented: “This is something I hadn’t expected to see today or sometime since 2002.” But it didn’t stop there because Spears released a second video dancing to the song. In the second video, Spears made a series of spins and some iconic moves of hers. And again people loved to dance to their ex’s song.

“This should be in the MUSIC VIDEO” commented one fan. Although you can insert your ex girlfriend in your music video, but it certainly has an iconic movement. Another comment said, “QUEEN is the song of Dancing KING”. It’s great to see people still supporting both amazing artists.

Dance is not the only thing keeping Britney busy

In another Instagram video, Spears showed how he keeps his body so toned. She did some training and yoga inside her room. She said it keeps her positive along with meditation and prayer. Spears is definitely providing people with inspiration and motivation while we were all stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s nice to see that exes can really get along and enjoy each other’s music. Some people even suggested that Timberlake should post a dance video on one of Spears’ songs. That would definitely be epic.

Here’s hoping Spears posts more entertaining dance videos in the future for everyone to surprise.

