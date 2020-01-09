View the Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez Trailer

Loading...

“How can someone who has everything get involved in something like that?”

That is the big question behind the latest Netflix docuseries, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. The three-part documentary describes the fall of the late NFL player out of favor and the murder case that dominated news around the world. With exclusive court images, Hernandez’s phone calls from prison and interviews with those who knew him, Assassin inside delves into the “perfect storm of factors” that led to the process, the belief and the death of the athlete.

Hernandez became a household name when he was included in the National Football League at the age of 20. Then, in 2013, shortly after signing a $ 40 million five-year contract with the New England Patriots, Hernandez became entangled in a murder trial that would have been the most notorious murder case involving an American athlete since OJ Simpson. Hernandez’s lawsuits for the brutal murders of Odin Lloyd and two men from the Boston area revealed a violent domestic life, association with gangs, and a history of violent behavior that resulted in his ultimate imprisonment. Although he was eventually acquitted of the double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, Hernandez was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Lloyd, who had a relationship with the sister of Hernandez’s fiancé. The former player of New England Patriots served his life imprisonment when he died of suicide in his prison cell in 2017.

Assassin inside reveals the intricacies of Hernandez’s tumultuous history and subsequent death, as well as the consequences of his crimes. “This is not just the story of Aaron Hernandez,” says a voice in the trailer. “There were many lives affected by this guy.” View the released images before the January 15 premiere of the docuseries.