View the Ferrari SF90 Stradale come alive in Maranello

With a price of more than $ 512,000 in the United States, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is not what you would describe as "affordable." After all, there is no new Ferrari ever. However, for the implementation it promises, it can be considered a bargain.

Driving the hybrid supercar is a 4.0-liter V8 engine with a dual turbocharger that delivers 769 hp and 800 Nm of torque. This engine requires no fewer than three electric motors, two of which are on the front axle, while one is mounted between the V8 and the eight-speed dual clutch transmission. All in all, the SF90 Stradale gets 986 hp.

The SF90 Stradale still needs to be tested by journalists, but Ferrari claims it can reach 62 km / h (100 km / h) in just 2.5 seconds, 124 mph (200 km / h) in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph (340 km / h). Those figures (except for the claimed top speed) are almost identical to the limited edition of LaFerrari from six years ago and yet the SF90 costs about half of what the LaFerrari did when it was new.

Ferrari uses a mix of advanced robots and highly skilled technicians to build every example of the SF90 Stradale, as this video shows. For a model with such extraordinary performance, it is only fitting that so much care is taken to make every car.

The first customer deliveries of the SF90 Stradale are expected to start in early 2020.

