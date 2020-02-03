View the Black Widow trailer from Marvel

The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally begun, team. Marvel dropped a special Super Bowl trailer on February 2 Black Widow – a follow-up to the trailers released in January – and it looks damn good.

The first teaser trailer starts with a montage of the most memorable moments of Black Widow. That means that the first 20 seconds of the trailer are largely a mash-up of images from earlier Marvel films, with the character of Scarlett Johansson, Natasha Romanoff, giving a solemn monologue over the top. “I used to have nothing. And then I got this job, this family, but nothing lasts forever,” she says, referring to her fellow Avengers.

The highlight of the other trailers is a fighting scene with Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova, and when the character of David Harbor, Alexei, pops up. There are a few details under the radar that MCU Twitter quickly saw, commented on, and fell in love with – such as the fact that Yelena Belova is wearing the green vest Natasha wore Infinity War and also Alexei’s sentence: ‘Family. Together again. ” In the new Super Bowl trailer there are more epic fight scenes and Natasha works with her family for the Avengers, works with her “sister” and kicks serious ass in the process. We even get a glimpse into the widow’s killer school (the ‘new world of widows’, as Natasha calls it) and see a firework fight with pyrotechnic means between Natasha and a masked enemy.

View all trailers for Black Widow and get ready for the worldwide premiere on May 1, 2020. We. Can it not. Wait.