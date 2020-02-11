View Reading v West Brom | TV channel, live stream, time

West Brom has finally taken the initiative in the title race after shaking off a horrible form.

The Baggies had already gone seven games without a win before February, but remarkably enough, they remained at the top of the tree and started to capitalize with a few consecutive 2-0 wins.

Reading is next in the line of fire and have not won a league match since a narrow win against Fulham on New Year’s Day.

RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about how to watch the Reading v West Brom game on TV and online.

What time is Reading v West Brom?

Reading against West Brom begins at 8:00 pm On Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Which channel is Reading v West Brom?

You can watch the game live from 19.55 on the red Sky Sports Football button.

Sky customers can purchase individual channels for just £ 18 a month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £ 23 a month.

How to read live streaming against West Brom

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red button are not available on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Sports customers can stream the game live via the Sky Sports app on various devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts …

West Brom cannot afford another gloomy run now that their kisses have almost evaporated.

Regardless of the teams around them, the Baggies simply have to win their own battles and against Reading they have to do that.

Prediction: reading 0-2 West Brom